Yet Another Top Candidate Withdraws From Raiders Job

The Las Vegas Raiders got an update about their head coaching search on Thursday. They found out that one of their top candidates will not be taking the Raiders' head coaching job next season.

Now that leaves the Raiders with only one of their top choices on the list, but that candidate is also getting looked at for another head coaching opening.

Raiders head coaching search update

Broncos pass game coordinator Davis Webb was seen as a good option for many teams to be their next head coach. The Raiders had a high interest in Webb, and they Raiders were doing all their homework on Webb. The Raiders held two different interviews for Webb over the last few weeks, but on Thursday, Webb let the Silver and Black know that he is withdrawing his name from their head coaching search.

Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb is withdrawing from consideration for the Raiders head coaching job, per source. Webb interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Raiders, Bills and Ravens," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.

Now that the Raiders move on from this news, they are left with an interview with the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, who is seen as the Raiders' favorite candidate. Kubiak and the Raiders are going to meet this weekend, and the Raiders will get a better understanding of whether Kubiak will take the job or if the Silver and Black will have to look elsewhere to find their next head coach.

Kubiak is also preparing for the Super Bowl as he will be calling the most important game of his career. Kubiak has had one of the best, if not the best, offenses in the NFL this season. He has brought life to the Seahawks offense in his first season as offensive coordinator. Kubiak is looking to add to his resume by winning the Super Bowl and going down as having one of the best offenses to ever win a Super Bowl.

As for the Raiders, they are looking to land Kubiak, and if they do, they will have to wait until after the Super Bowl to make it official. If Kubiak does not want to take the Raiders head coaching gig, the Raiders will be left in a scramble as they will look to talk to other candidates that were not at the very top of their list. Some candidates that are still out there are Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

