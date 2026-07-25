The Hidden Roster Strength Driving the Raiders’ Offense

Some star players make playing football look easy. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is one of those players. His 2025 season wasn't as good as his record-setting rookie campaign, but he was still productive despite dealing with injuries.

Now healthy, the Raiders are looking for Bowers to bounce back and continue his fight for the 'Best Tight End in the League' crown. Bowers should certainly be high on the list of reasons why fans are excited for the season.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

As teams around the league figure out who will take certain starting jobs, there will be stress across the NFL when they build their rosters. The Raiders won't have that stress when evaluating their tight end room, especially because of Bowers.

Brock Bowers and the Ease of Mind

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One of the biggest reasons the Raiders' trust in Bowers has been so beneficial is that the league's current paradigm is shifting. More and more teams are utilizing multiple tight ends in their offensive schemes, so having a player like Bowers does wonders for the team's peace of mind.

There were 22 tight ends selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, the highest number since 2002. There is a clear change in how teams want to approach the offensive side of the ball, and it involves having multiple tight ends on the field.

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) warms up during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With those new players on rosters across the league comes competition. Those coaches will have to figure out where certain tight ends will play and who will make the team, something the Raiders do not have to do.

How Bowers Elevates the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders, along with Bowers, have Michael Mayer still on the roster. The former second-round pick has yet to live up to pre-draft expectations, but a healthy season contributing as a blocker and pass-catcher should rebuild his reputation in the coaching staff's eyes.

But having a star like Bowers changes everything for the Raiders. It gives them a phenomenal football player they can build their offense around, and it elevates the passing game around him, as less attention is on some players like Jack Bech, Tre Tucker , and Jalen Nailor.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have their own concerns with who they will start at certain positions as they evaluate their roster, just like the rest of the league, but Bowers remains the most constant player on the team and will be the reason they win more games than expected.

We will see how the rest of the team is built around the player who hopes to bring Las Vegas out of its playoff drought.