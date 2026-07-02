Raiders' Mayer Poised for Breakout in Crucial Contract Year

For the last two years, the Las Vegas Raiders have bestowed one of the best tight-end duos in the NFL. However, the duo's time together could end as early as this season.

Four years ago, the Raiders drafted one of the most productive tight ends in college football, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, in the second round. One year later, they selected another tight end, this time in the first round with the uber-gifted Brock Bowers, who has quickly become one of the best talents at the position. Together, Bowers and Mayer have become the tight end duo no one wants to face.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, as the 2026 season inches closer to commencement, so does the potential end of Mayer's career in Las Vegas. Whether it is through a trade or free agency, it is clear his time could be coming to an end in Sin City. That is why joining forces with new head coach Klint Kubiak could help him shine.

Mayer, Kubiak Tandem Could Lead To Production and Payday

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer has yet to play a full season in his career, and for the Raiders' sake, they hope that can change this year. When I have watched Mayer on tape, I see a tight end who can move the chains consistently, find blind spots in zone coverage, be an effective blocker, and be a reliable target in the passing game. There are easily a quarter of the teams across the NFL who could use this skill set and Mayer's untapped potential.

With Kubiak, this could change for the better, allowing Mayer to land a decent payday next March. Kubiak loves running 12 personnel—two tight end sets—and he has the most talented duo he has had at the position in his coaching career. While the wide receivers are usually the beneficiaries in a Shanahan/McVay-influenced system, having two good tight ends on your roster opens the door for many opportunities, especially in the passing game.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer had a career year last season in targets (50), receptions (35), and yards (328). With a lack of a standout wideout, Bowers and Mayer could become focal points of the passing game, especially for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. It opens the door for another productive season for Mayer and potentially a slight uptick in production.

The Time Is Now for Mayer

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm higher on Mayer as a player, and I don't blame others for being critical; he hasn't proven to be a truly reliable target and has never had a full year of health in his career. Yet, the upside remains, and Kubiak seems to be the one who can finally exploit it at its fullest. If there is a time to break out, Mayer has to do it this season when he needs it the most.