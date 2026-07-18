Ranking Every Raiders Skill Position Group Entering Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for training camp, and there are plenty of storylines to flesh out ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The biggest of them is their quarterback positional battle, but there are plenty of things that need to be solidified across various position groups. Here's my ranking of their skill-position groups heading into training camp.

1. TE Room

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Brock Bowers has an argument to be the best tight end in the NFL, so he's easily the standout selection from this group. He's going to have increased quarterback play, and with a full offseason to get healthy, I expect him to be the Raiders' top pass-catcher in 2026.

Behind him in the depth chart is Michael Mayer, who's set to be one of the better backup tight ends in the league. In a weaker tight end room, he could easily be the starter, so he's definitely a trade candidate for the future. If the Raiders don't trade him, he's going to be invaluable if Bowers gets injured again or needs a breather.

2. RB Room

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris

Moving on to their running back room, Ashton Jeanty is the star of the show. The former 6th overall pick could never pick up any momentum behind a poor offensive line in his rookie season, but the Raiders have done everything in their power to set him up for success in Year 2.

A big part of that is making sure it all doesn't fall on his shoulders, which is why I'm a big fan of their pickup of Mike Washington Jr. in the 4th round. Jeanty should have a breakout season, but I'm excited to see what Washington Jr. can do behind their renewed offensive line.

3. WR Room

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Their wide receiver room is the weakest of the bunch, and I'd say their weakest room overall. I like their signing of Jalen Nailor and giving him more touches after being buried in the depth chart with the Minnesota Vikings, but he hasn't shown anything for me to think he has the potential to be their number one wide receiver in the future.

Tre Tucker has steadily improved each year in his career, so just going off his personal history, he's set to be their top target in that room. They have intriguing young talents such as Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, and Dereke Young, so training camp will be important to see how they rank in the depth chart.