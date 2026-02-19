Raiders Hire Another Super Bowl Winning Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders' latest hire is another Super Bowl winning coach. The Raiders are bringing in the best coaching staff that they can, and one that is getting picked by their head coach, Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak knows about winning it all, and now he is bringing in another coach who has experience winning a Super Bowl as well. The Raiders hired Ronell Williams as their linebackers coach.

Per Raiders:

Williams enters his eighth season in the NFL and joins Las Vegas after spending the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2023-25). He first served as the team’s nickel cornerbacks coach in 2023 before being named assistant linebackers coach in 2024 and adding the title of defensive quality control coach in 2025.

Last season, Williams coached LB Zack Baun who was the only player in the NFL to post 120-plus tackles (123), 3.5-plus sacks (3.5) and three-plus takeaways (2 INTs, 1 FR). Under Williams’ guidance, LB Jalyx Hunt became the first Eagle to lead the team in both sacks (6.5) and INTs (3) in the same season.

In 2024, he supported a linebacker group that played a key role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX-winning campaign. The Eagles’ defense was the top-ranked unit (278.4 ypg) in the NFL and featured one of two linebacker duos in the NFL with 125-plus tackles apiece between Baun (150) and Nakobe Dean (128). In his first year with the Eagles, Williams worked with the team’s nickel cornerbacks.

Prior to joining Philadelphia's staff, Williams spent five years (2019-22) working as a defensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears. In 2021, Williams supported a Bears defense that totaled the fourth-most sacks (48) in the NFL, including a franchise-record 18.5 sacks by second-team AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl DE Robert Quinn. Chicago also ranked third in passing defense (191.6 ypg) and sixth in total defense (316.7 ypg).

During the 2020 campaign, Williams helped Chicago finish fifth in red zone defense (54.7%) and eighth in third-down defense (38.1%). In his first year with the Bears in 2019, Williams aided a unit that registered top 10 rankings in total defense (324.1 ypg, eighth), passing defense (222.1 ypg, ninth) and rushing defense (102.0 ypg, ninth).

Williams will join defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in building this defense for next season. The linebacker position for the Raiders is wide open, as all the starters from a season ago are free agents.

