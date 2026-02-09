Klint Kubiak Confirms His Next Step with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders and Klint Kubiak are finally, officially, a match. With most of the formalities out of the way, Kubiak cleared the air.

Raiders Move Forward

Following the Super Bowl, Kubiak confirmed that he will take over as the Raiders' next head coach, removing any doubt that the two sides would reach an agreement. Las Vegas has finally found its man. Kubiak is walking into a solid overall situation in Las Vegas.

"You guys know I'm going to Las Vegas, so I'm fired up about it," Kubiak said. "Hell yeah, of course I'm going."

The Raiders have been on hold while Kubiak coached in the Super Bowl. Now, the Super Bowl winning coordinator is free to join the Raiders as their head coach. Securing Kubiak was undoubtedly the Raiders' top priority entering the offseason. With Kubiak on board, the Raiders can move forward.

Kubiak must get to work quickly, as Las Vegas will now turn its attention to free agency and the draft. The Raiders' roster needs significant help on both sides of the ball. Kubiak will get the chance to help build out the roster, which should help Las Vegas improve over the offseason.

Raiders General Manager knows that finding the right head coach is multifaceted. This is the fourth head coach the Raiders have hired in the last four seasons. Las Vegas hopes Kubiak's hiring will lead to stability at the position. It will take much more than a roster adjustment and better play calling.

“There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players,” Spytek said.

“We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider. We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider.

"I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created," Spytek said.

It sounds like Kubiak has the enthusiasm to join the Silver and Black for reasons beyond the position itself. This will go a long way in the Raiders turning things around. The Raiders will need Kubiak to fill out his coaching staff. Then, it will be time for Las Vegas to finally make some progress.

