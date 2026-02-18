Rich Gannon Explains What Made Start of New Raiders Era Special

The most important thing for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was bringing in the best possible head coach for this franchise.

The Raiders have been making head coaching changes from left to right since coming to Las Vegas. That is something they did not want to be part of anymore, but that was the case once again. But for the Raiders, it was different this offseason, because they stayed patient and hired their guy, their top candidate.

The Raiders got their new head coach in Klint Kubiak, who was a top name this offseason in the head coaching hiring cycle. Kubiak is a great play caller, and he will now take over the Raiders and try his best to get them going in the right direction.

One thing you could bank on is that the Raiders' offense is going to look better next season. The Raiders offense will now finally get the offense-minded head coach it has been looking for, the last few years.

The Raiders pulled off all the stops for Kubiak this offseason, and that did not stop when the Raiders introduced Klint Kubiak as the new head coach in his first press conference. The Raiders made sure they had some Raiders legends in the building. One of those legends at the press conference was former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon. Gannon gave praise to Raiders owner Mark Davis and how he handled Kubiak's first press conference.

Rich Gannon praises Raiders for Kubiak hire

"Mark Davis had every Raider employee inside the facility out. There are three levels, there is this big open atrium, and the third floor is filled. The lower level was filled. Every Raider employee, when Klint Kubiak and his four kids and his wife walked through that door and was waiting to be received. Along with Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Jim Plunkett, Charles Woodson, and myself," said Rich Gannon on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"And a lot of other former Raider players ... and current Raiders players. It was just a great day to be a Raider. A great day to celebrate the history of this organization, but also to be realistic about the work that is in front of us. And that is what Klint Kubiak talked about. We are all about the work. We are all about getting this thing straightened out, and there is no secret to the success of great teams. You gotta put in the work."

