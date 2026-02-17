Las Vegas Raiders Hire Impressive New Safeties Coach

Rob Leonard has been a busy man since the Raiders promoted him to defensive coordinator. Leonard will take over the Raiders' defense starting next season, and he has been busy getting the rest of his defensive coaching staff in order.

One of the hires he has already made this week is bringing in the Raiders' new safeties coach, Matt Robinson.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robinson comes to the Raiders after spending the past five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2021-25), working with the outside linebackers in 2025 and assisting the defensive line in 2024. In 2023, he was a defensive quality control coach after originally joining the Ravens in 2021 as a defensive coaching fellow.

In 2024, Baltimore's defense allowed the NFL's fewest rush yards per game (80.1), yards per rush (3.6) and opponent rushing first downs (69), while also ranking No. 2 in both sacks (54) and QB hits (115). OLB Kyle Van Noy (12.5) and Odafe Oweh (10) each set career highs in sacks and became the first pair of Ravens teammates since 2014 (Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs) to each record double-digit sacks in the same season.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In 2023, Robinson served as the defensive quality control coach, primarily working with the defensive front. Baltimore's defense became the first unit in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed (16.5 ppg), sacks (60) and takeaways (31). Sixteen Ravens defenders registered at least 1 sack and contributed to the unit's league-leading and franchise-record-tying 60 QB takedowns.

The defense featured three players with 9-plus sacks (DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DL Nnamdi Madubuike and Van Noy).

Robinson worked primarily with the defensive backs in 2022, who contributed to the NFL's No. 3 unit in points allowed per game (18.5) and defensive red zone TD percentage (46.4). He tutored CB Marlon Humphrey as he made his third-career Pro Bowl after finishing as one of two DBs in the NFL to record at least 3 INTs and 3 sacks. S Kyle Hamilton earned PFWA All-Rookie honors after becoming one of three DBs to post at least 5 QBHs and 5 PD.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In 2021, he joined the Ravens as a coaching fellow, assisting with the outside linebackers. The Ravens' unit ranked as the No. 1 rush defense (84.5 ypg) and No. 3 third-down defense (34.8%). Robinson helped coach Oweh to a team-high 3 FFs and 2 FRs, who joined Suggs (2003) as the only Ravens in team history to produce at least 5 sacks, multiple FFs and multiple FRs in their rookie campaign.

The Ravens ranked No. 1 in rush defense (84.5 ypg) and No. 3 in third-down defense (34.8%).

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Matt Robinson.