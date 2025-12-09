2 Hopeful Fantasy Stats from Raiders' Second Bout with Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders had an incredible opportunity to see where they stood in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. T

wo games before, they had fired former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, after they fell to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Head Coach Pete Carroll opted to elevate then-quarterbacks coach Greg Olson to fill the opening in an interim capacity.



The Raiders couldn't do much on offense in Olson's first game at the helm, mustering just 14 points against a stout Los Angeles Chargers defense. He had just one week of practice with the team before that one, though.

In his next game, he had a chance to show that he could get more out of this attack than Chip Kelly did in the Raiders' first bout with the Denver Broncos. He sort of did, with Las Vegas putting up 17 points in the second leg of the season series as opposed to just seven in the first go-around.



Can Kenny Pickett open things up

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

1. Kenny Pickett - 129.7 passer rating



Geno Smith exited this contest in the fourth quarter after suffering a shoulder injury. One of the chief failures of Chip Kelly's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders was his overreliance on Smith and a passing game that was clearly ineffective and inefficient. Despite Smith's struggles this season, Kelly repeatedly put the ball in his hands, to the detriment of the team.



Smith had been playing a bit better with Olson calling the plays. He went for 116 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-21 passing against the Denver Broncos before he went down. However, the offense moved the ball a lot better with backup Kenny Pickett under center, who finished with 97 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-11 completions.

Of course, by the time Pickett came in, the Broncos were simply trying to kill the clock and avoid any quick-hitting shots to the end zone. Still, his performance is enough for the Raiders to at least consider starting him the rest of the way. His presence could bring some life to this offense and revive the fantasy prospects of Las Vegas' primary weapons.



Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by the Denver Broncos defense during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2. Ashton Jeanty - 25 yards after contact



Chip Kelly was fired partly for his failure to design a viable ground game for the Raiders. Las Vegas invested in its offensive line and drafted star running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick this past offseason, and they haven't reaped any rewards.

Greg Olson has been actively working to get his first-round selection more involved in the offense, but there's only so much he can do with an O-line ravaged by injuries that was already porous to begin with.

Las Vegas Raiders QB coach Greg Olson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Against the Broncos' strong run defense, Jeanty totaled just 30 yards on 10 carries. The talent continues to shine through, with 25 of those yards coming after first contact. Unfortunately, the line only allowed him to gain 0.9 yards before contact per rush.

If Olson wants to earn his new job permanently, he's going to have to find ways to scheme around the lack of push upfront for Jeanty. Having a more effective air attack could help. Perhaps Pickett's arrival can open things up for Jeanty and his fantasy managers.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Coach Greg Olson and QB Geno Smith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

