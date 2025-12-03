How 1 Play Summed Up the Raiders' 2025 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been dismal to say the least.

Las Vegas ' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday looked much the same as most of their 10 losses on the season. The Raiders' defense must play near perfect every week just for Las Vegas to have a chance at winning.

The Raiders ' defense played a solid first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders pressured Justin Herbert, while containing a solid groung game. Las Vegas allowed the Chargers to rack up the yards, but not the points in the first half.

Las Vegas went into halftime tied. At that time, it really did feel like anything was possible. It felt as if the Raiders could potnetially steal a divisional game on the road. Crazier things happen every Sunday in the National Football League when two teams are familair with each other.

Still, nearly immediatealy after halftime, things went south in a hurry. After holding the Chargers to only seven points in the first half, Las Vegas allowed nearaly a 60-yard touchdown run that sparked a 14-0 third quarter for the Chargers.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' defense has been solid at stopping the run this season. It is fair to consider that one of the stregnths of this season's Raiders' roster. Still, a terribly bad play all but put the game out of reach for a Raiders' defense that does not get much help from their teammates on offense.

“At halftime, they were averaging two yards, two point something a carry, and so we did not think that was the issue. That’s what I’m saying. The toss breaks out from 59 or 60 or whatever and that changes the complexion of the stats if nothing else,” Carroll said.

“Then, they are ahead so they get to run the ball to finish the game in the fourth quarter. That’s kind of how that happens. They did a nice job of doing that and we didn’t stop them enough.”

Carroll was not happy with the results of the blunder. One mistake by the defense is costly because of how bad the Raiders' offense is.

“We knew we were kicking the ball to them, they got it first, we got to get off the field and get going. The big toss play, we just screwed it up, I think we had three guys there that could make the play and it winds up being a 60-yard touchdown play,” Carroll said.

“That was a backbreaking play in the game. Then, we needed to respond and we didn’t have it to respond and so they get out by a couple of scores and it falls into their hands."

