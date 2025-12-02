What Justin Herbert Had to Say About Dust Up With Raiders' Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders may not have a good roster overall, but they do have players they can build around moving forward. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is undoubtedly at the top of that list.

Respectful Rivalry

In Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Crosby sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice. Crosby finished with nine total tackles, six of which were solo tackles. His performance included a small dust up with Herbert which died down quickly after both players talked things out.

Sunday after the game, Herbert praised Crosby and the Raiders. Even though the Chargers swept the Raiders for a second consecutive season, Herbert believes the Raiders are a better team than their 2-10 record indicates.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Yeah, like I said it’s an emotional game and I’ve got nothing but respect for him [Raiders DE Maxx Crosby] as a player and as a teammate. But at the end of the day, I could have kept my cool a little bit better too,” Herbert said.

“He’s [Raiders DE Maxx Crosby] a true competitor. We know how good he is and the plays that he’s been able to make over the past several years. We know they’re a good opponent. They’re much better than their record indicates and so for us to be able to come away with a win today, I thought that was big for us."

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknolwedged how well Crosby has played.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Yeah, Maxx [Crosby] is a phenomenal player. He's a phenomenal player. I mean, his consistency, the sacks he gets, the tackles for losses. He's playing as good as anybody can play, and that's not a surprise,” Caroll said.

“You guys have been around a long time watching him. He continues to play at an extremely high level and produce and lead and send the right message and stand for what it takes to play great football. And it's obvious that he is so consistent."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Carroll noted how Crosby's stellar plays has helped other players on the defense see success as well, which is how the process should work. Crosby's effort impacts the Raiders' defense whether he makes the play himself or not, which speaks to just how critical he is for Las Vegas.

“He's just that darn good, so thrilled about that. Does it elevate other guys? Yeah, Malcolm's [Koonce] coming along. Malcolm's had a couple sacks last couple weeks, and getting back into it and helping us be productive. Maxx has a tremendous impact on this team and continues to," Carroll said.

Catch all of your stories related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE