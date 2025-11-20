How the Raiders' 2025 Season Has Completely Exonerated Zamir White
Of all the talented running backs the Las Vegas Raiders have had in their 65 years of existence, only one rushed for over 100 yards in two of their first four starts. That running back is Zamir White. He was less than 30 yards away from doing so three times in his first four starts.
White was 60 yards away from rushing for 100 yards or more in all four of his first four starts.
Keeping Things in Perspective
The first of those two times White ran for over 100 yards in his first four starts, the Raiders did not complete a pass after the first quarter of the game. On the road, against the Kansas City Chiefs, White put the team on his shoulders.
The Raiders completed zero pass attempts in the second, third and fourth quarters of that game. On the road, against the Chiefs and won.
Let that sink in.
The entire stadium knew White was getting the ball and the Chiefs still could not stop him. Then, months later, the Raiders brought in a new offensive coordinator that failed at his last stop and made changes to the Raiders' offense that did not fit White's playing style.
Either White forgot how to run the ball during last offseason, in 2024 or the Raiders' front office and coaching staff accidentally made several moves that worked against White's best interest.
The Raiders let fullback Jakob Johnson walk, essentially removing the fullback position altogether. Another move that worked against White's strengths. Then, the Raiders added Gardner Minshew, placing both he and White behind a subpar offensive line with Luke Getsy calling plays.
It cannot be debated that the offensive line White played behind was subpar, as the Raiders returned nearly the exact same offensive line this season. It is more than apparent it is one one of the worst offensive lines in the National Football League and they were even before the injuries.
Like most players in the league, White has areas he can improve in. However, White spent most of last season unfairly taking the blame for many of the same issues that are holding Ashton Jeanty back.
It does not matter if the running back is a fourth round draft pick or the No. 6 overall pick, nobody can run behind this Raiders' offensive line. Yet, White was blamed last season as if it were primarily his fault.
After 10 games of the 2025 season, it is more than evident that blame was wildly misplaced.
The Raiders' offensive line is so bad that quarterback Geno Smith finished with more rushing yards than Jeanty against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jeanty was considered all but a surefire pick at running back and even he cant run behind the Raiders' offensive line. The Raiders cannot pass or throw behind this offensive line, and it is essentially the same line that routinely failed to block for White last season.
The Raiders were a worse team all around last season, yet until he missed time last season with an injury, White was blamed for things outside of his control. Many of those things were overlooked until Jeanty encountered the same problems.
Jeanty running into many of the same problems White did confirms many of the Raiders' issues last season were more on the coaching staff and offensive line than White himself.
It must be noted that White dealt with poor blocking, poor quarterback play, his third offensive coordinator in three seasons and an offensive scheme that did not fit his playing style whatsoever. The Raiders quite literally did the opposite of what White needed them to do for him to be successful, multiple times, all while expecting him to produce at a high level.
Every coaching staff the Raiders have had since he was drafted has failed White, and several other players, such as Aidan O'Connell. Three offensive coordinators and three head coaches in three seasons confirms as much.
