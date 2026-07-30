How Ashton Jeanty Chases History in Raiders' New Offense

Throughout the Las Vegas Raiders' history, they have had plenty of dominant rushers. It's an integral part of their franchise's history, with the most famous examples of that occurring during the John Madden era of greatness.

Fast-forwarding to 2026, they have one of the best running back prospects in Ashton Jeanty on their roster, with an offense-minded head coach who wants to run the ball. Under Klint Kubiak , is Jeanty poised to etch his name with the all-time greats? Let's take a look at who his stark competition is and what a dominant running back means to the Raiders .

Marcus Allen

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Marcus Allen listens at Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Allen is one of the all-time great NFL running backs, having been inducted into multiple Halls of Fame, including the NFL Hall of Fame, College Football Hall of Fame, and the International Sports Hall of Fame. Similarly to Jeanty, he was taken with a high draft pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Raiders.

He holds the single-season rushing record in Raiders history, with a blistering 1,759 rushing yards in a special 1985 season when he averaged over 100 yards per game. That wouldn't be the season when Allen won a Super Bowl or Super Bowl MVP, but he did take home regular-season MVP. Allen remains the only player to win the Heisman Trophy, an AFCA National Championship, the Super Bowl MVP, and the NFL MVP.

Josh Jacobs

May 28, 2019; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries the ball during organized team activities at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Allen may be the franchise's GOAT running back, but if we're strictly looking at their history in Las Vegas, that title goes to Josh Jacobs. His 2022 season was truly special, with him rushing for 1,653 rushing yards, becoming the second player in the Raiders franchise history to rush for more than 1,300 yards in a season.

Despite his individual success, the team only won six games and failed to make the playoffs. He was given the ball 340 times and made First Team All-Pro that season. He was also a first-round running back taken by the Raiders, and within four years, he made franchise history.

Napoleon Kaufman

Sep 1, 1996; Baltimore, VA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman (26) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet another running back taken in the first round, Napoleon Kaufman holds the record for the third-most rushing yards in a single season for the Raiders, with him rushing for 1,294 yards. Similarly to when Jacobs made history, Kaufman did so in a season where the team around him wasn't very good.

Going for 1,600 rushing yards is ridiculously impressive, but this is around the range where I can see Jeanty in 2026. Despite his lackluster rookie season, he's already 21st on the list of most rushing yards in a single season for the Raiders. With Kubiak's offensive system and improved offensive line, I don't think it's crazy to say he can cross that 1,300-yard threshold.