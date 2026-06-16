Predicting Best Wins, Dangerous Games on Raiders' 2026 Schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 season has a lot riding on it. A first-year head coach and rookie quarterback have a mixed track record in the NFL, but the Raiders are definitely one of the most underrated teams in the league.

Klint Kubiak is red-hot after his offensive schemes helped the Seattle Seahawks secure their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. What are some games where his lack of experience will show, and where the Raiders look like a well-oiled machine?

Biggest Wins

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarteback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' home opener against the Miami Dolphins could be their biggest win of the season. It may not hold much impact in the grand scheme of things, but for Raider Nation, starting the year guns blazing will propel the excitement surrounding this team through the roof.

Malik Willis and Kirk Cousins will be starting on new teams, and the Raiders have a heavy advantage playing at home. This is one of the few matchups where the Raiders have better offensive weapons than their opponents, and I think Kubiak will be able to flex his offensive mastery by blowing them out of the water.

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The NFL pinning the New York Jets and the Raiders against each other in 2026 is exactly the type of matchup they're looking for. Not only will it give the Raiders a chance to beat their former quarterback in Geno Smith, but it's also a chance for a defining blowout win.

On the flip side, it would be devastating if they lost to Smith. However, I heavily doubt they'll be able to. The Raiders' defense is now on par with those that caused Smith to turn the ball over at an impressive rate last season, and when he throws his first interception in their game, it'll be satisfying for Raider Nation to watch.

Biggest Losses

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders face a gauntlet of playoff teams in 2026, but I think their biggest loss will come against the Los Angeles Rams . It was already an uphill battle before they traded for Myles Garrett, and now that matchup looks even more bleak.

I just think they're outmatched in most of their player matchups, and unless Matthew Stafford is injured at that point, I don't see how they can contain the reigning MVP. That's not even mentioning how their defense is going to shut down the Raiders' offense. The Rams are the best team in the league on paper, and they're going to be too much for the Raiders to handle.