Kubiak's Path to Successful First Season With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders saw the state of their team last season and knew they had to make major changes. It started with letting go of Pete Carroll as their head coach and has since ballooned into the Raiders being one of the biggest winners of the offseason.

While not a "win-now" move, their decision to make Klint Kubiak their next head coach means they're taking this rebuild seriously. He has come in and made mindful decisions about their roster construction, but what defines success for Kubiak in his first year as their head coach?

Defining Success

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Carter Bahns writes for CBS Sports , and he broke down every first-year head coach's metric for success. For the Raiders and Kubiak, it's simple. They brought him in from the Seattle Seahawks for his blazing offense, and that's what needs to scream off the field for Las Vegas.

"What will quickly become non-negotiable, however, is the need to orchestrate a more lively offense. The Raiders picked Kubiak for a reason. He is a proven offensive coach with storied bloodlines. That has to manifest on the field early in his tenure," Bahns said.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Despite the Raiders having a handful of games on their 2026 schedule that look like easy wins in the offseason, it's impossible to know how many wins they will earn next season. That's why that shouldn't be the focal point of Kubiak's first year as a head coach.

The biggest improvement I'd like to see from the Raiders in 2026 is how effectively they run the ball. Kubiak must've been a part of the decision to sign Kirk Cousins , and if that fails, that blame falls on him. However, there's no excuse if Ashton Jeanty has another uninspiring season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

They bolstered their offensive line through the draft and free agency, and one of the hallmarks of the Seahawks' offense last season was their willingness to run the ball and let the cards fall where they may. Jeanty has more burst and less tread on his tires than Kenneth Walker did last season, so the assumption is that he should have a better season than Walker did in 2025.

The Raiders aren't going to have the pass attack to have the same versatility as the Seahawks offense last season, so the Raiders must live and die by the run game. Jeanty had multiple performances in his rookie season in which he had fewer than 10 carries. That must not happen again.