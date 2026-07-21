Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 5

The new additions the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason will be the focus of training camp and much of the upcoming 2026 season. Those moves should improve the Raiders at the positions where talent was added, but they should also help some of Las Vegas' top returning talent.

The Raiders have had a productive offseason in several regards. Now, they will look to their best players to help establish a new culture for a team that aims to lay the foundation for a brighter future.

Raiders' Pieces

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their record does not show it, but the Raiders have had quality talent at a few positions on the field even before this offseason. However, the lack of talent overall made it hard for the talent Las Vegas did have to shine. That should no longer be the case moving forward.

Las Vegas is sure to continue building out its roster in future offseasons. However, they have made enough progress with new additions that the roster as a whole can take a step forward. The Raiders have assembled a solid mixture of veterans and youthful talent at critical positions on the field.

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 5, RB Ashton Jeanty

Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) performs a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders drafted Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. Although Jeanty broke the franchise's rookie record for yards from scrimmage, the Raiders finished last in the league in total rushing yards in 2025. They did so largely because of arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL.

The majority of Jeanty's total yards last season came after defenders made contact with him at or behind the line of scrimmage. Still, most players improve the most between their first and second seasons. Jeanty is focused on controlling what he can control as he prepares for the season.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Raiders 24-10 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think just looking at what I've done, and just trying to critique that, but also just talking to other guys who've been in the league. Obviously, he's not here anymore, but Raheem [Mostert] was a guy I talked to about that. At the Fanatics flag football game, I was talking to Alvin Kamara a lot, so just trying to learn and take things from different people and apply it to myself," Jeanty said earlier this offseason.

“I'd say just my routine [has improved]. Obviously, rookie year, you don't really get a true offseason, so still even this year, this is my, like, first real one, so figuring out how I want my diet to be, what time I want to train. Like when do I want to start training? When should I take a vacation? So, just dialing in all those things, so I can be ready to go."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is fair to assume that Jeanty will do his part and continue to improve during training camp. Yet, Las Vegas' plans for the talented back they invested a premium draft pick in remain to be seen. Jeanty's success this season will be a major factor for the Raiders.

Klint Kubiak is expected to improve the Raiders' offense, in addition to the offseason moves Las Vegas made. After Las Vegas' last coaching staff was unable to get the offense going, Kubiak has big plans for Jeanty, as finding additional ways to get him the ball will make everything else easier.

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton [Jeanty]. The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be, that's going to be seen here in practice, OTAs, and training camp. But we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him,” Kubiak said earlier this offseason.

"I've said it before, I think it's important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don't know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey; his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders addressed their poor offensive coaching by revamping their coaching staff, hiring Kubiak and others. Las Vegas addressed its offensive line by signing Tyler Linderbaum to a record-breaking contract for an interior offensive lineman, which should help open additional lanes.

They also added Spencer Burford to the offensive line and improved at wide receiver and quarterback. All of these things should lead to Jeanty experiencing significantly less attention on Sundays. This should allow the Raiders to maximize Jeanty's talent more than they did in 2025.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has been one of the worst rushing teams in the league the past three seasons. They have tried nearly as many running backs as they have quarterbacks and coaches during that time frame, all unsuccessfully. However, Jeanty's arrival confirmed the problem was bigger than the running backs.

Even one of the most talented running backs to enter the league in years was held back by the lack of a competent offensive line. The Raiders made a significant move by adding Linderbaum, but as they continue to move into a future led by Jeanty, Fernando Mendoza, and others, blocking is key.

Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during a drill at Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas will spend the next few offseasons continuing to revamp its offensive line, as it has used its past three first-round picks on a quarterback, running back, and tight end. Each of those positions depends on a unit that the Raiders are still repairing.

Still, just like protecting Kirk Cousins and Mendoza will be a focus moving forward, finding ways to get Jeanty the ball more often and in more advantageous situations will be a primary focus for Kubiak and his coaching staff in 2026 and beyond. Their success as an offense and as a team depends on it, and so does Jeanty's long-term success in the NFL.