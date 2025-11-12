How Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Stacks Up Against Other Rookies
The Las Vegas Raiders have tried just about all they could to fix their ground game this season.
Jeanty's Progression
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus took a deeper look at the progress of each rookie drafted in the first round of the most recent NFL Draft. It is rare for a running back to be drafted as high as Ashton Jeanty, adding extra attention to his rookie season.
"Jeanty flashed some of his rushing prowess against the Broncos, forcing five missed tackles and scoring the Raiders’ only touchdown of the game," Wasserman said.
"However, mistakes in the passing game dragged down his PFF overall grade. He dropped two passes, the second of which resulted in an interception. He also fumbled late in the first half but was fortunate to see the ball roll out of bounds."
Jeanty has not made the kind of impact he and the Raiders' front office had hoped. That is the case at the minor fault of Jeanty's. Las Vegas' decision not to add quality veterans to its offensive line over the offseason has rendered its other offensive additions meaningless.
Still, there is plenty of reason to believe in Jeanty over the long term, assuming the Raiders give the talented back the tools he needs to be successful. They have not done so during his rookie season, but heading into Week 10, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly praised Jeanty.
"I think he leads the league in rookie rushing in carries, so I think everything we do game plan-wise is about winning that game. So, it's not about how many gets, how many touches. Maybe some fantasy people are a little disturbed, but we're not coaching for fantasy people, so we're just trying to win games,” Kelly said.
“So, I mean, he's our number one back, and when we're running the ball, he's running the football. So, I think you saw him a little bit in the pass game the other day, and he's starting to evolve in that and trying to get him more involved in that way. So, he's continuing to grow, he's doing a heck of a job, really excited that we have him."
