The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Raiders' Loss to Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders traveled south to face the red-hot Houston Texans on Sunday. Las Vegas hoped to end their losing streak, but that did not happen. For the 13th time in 14 games, the Raiders fell short on the field and on the scoreboard. Sunday was the Raiders' ninth loss in a row.

The Raiders ' loss to the Texans was a much better game than most expected, as Las Vegas entered the matchup with few believing they had a realistic shot of winning. That is, until they were still within striking distance late in the game. Las Vegas showed the fight it had not shown in some time.

The Good, Bad and Ugly

The Good: Raiders' rookies are coming along slowly but surely

The Raiders' rookies continue to come along gradually. After the Raiders' Head Coach, Pete Carroll, and their coaching staff refrained from playing most of their rookies until recently, several have begun to make a greater impact as the season progresses. Better late than never for the Raiders.

Las Vegas' primary issue this season was undoubtedly its porous offensive line. However, having little-to-no impact from their entire rookie class was quietly a part of their struggles this season as well. Rookies Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech and Darien Porter are slowly becoming contributors.

Jeanty had arguably the best performance of his rookie season, considering he had two touchdowns and nearly 200 all-purpose yards against the best defense in the league. Bech continued to make an impact, adding two catches on Sunday, including one for nearly 40 yards.

The Bad: Lack of big momentum changes forced by the Raiders' defense

The Raiders' defense played well overall. However, the unit did not produce a turnover or a sack on Sunday. Either of those two things could have swung things in the Raiders' favor in a game that was tightly contested.

Las Vegas' defense undoubtedly did its part on Sunday, and arguably did enough to win. Still, a turnover and at least one or two sacks may have been the difference between winning and losing for a reeling Raiders team.

The Ugly: Raiders' Penalties and Turnover

The Raiders turned the ball over only once on Sunday. However, that one turnover was an interception returned for a touchdown. The Raiders gave up seven points in a game they lost by two.

It is hard not to wonder what would have happened if the interception had not occurred or, at the very least, had not been returned for a touchdown. The Raiders were also penalized nine times for nearly 100 yards, including two flags that swung momentum to Houston.

