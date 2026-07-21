How To Attend Raiders Training Camp: Tickets, Parking, and More

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon take the field for training camp, allowing them to finally take on the bulk of their preparation for the 2026 season. Training camp will be the first opportunity most outside of the organization will have to see what the Raiders have been building throughout the offseason.

Raiders Training Camp

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders will have 11 training camp practices. Of those 11 practices, five will be open to the general public on August 2, August 3, August 7, August 8, and August 11, with the first four being held at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas' open practice on August 11 will be held at Allegiant Stadium and will mark the Raiders' final training camp practice before the start of the preseason. Raiders fans will get their first good look at what should be the best team Las Vegas has produced in several years.

Tickets and Parking Info

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

According to the team's website, tickets for all practices at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center are sold out. However, there are still tickets available for their open practice at Allegiant Stadium on August 11 for $5.

Parking at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center will be located off East Bruner Avenue and Amigo Street. This intersection is essentially connected to the Raiders' practice field, making it easy for fans to come and go.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Omar Young (right) talks with receiver Malik Benson (19) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp allows Las Vegas to move on from what has been an extremely forgettable past few seasons once and for all. The Raiders have had a solid offseason so far. The next few weeks will be the most important weeks of Klint Kubiak's early tenure in Las Vegas.

Kubiak is eager for what lies ahead. After quickly filling out his staff, Kubiak plans to continue to lean on his collection of coaches with decades of experience. Training camp will be especially crucial for the coaching staff, as it is imperative that the Raiders get off to a good start this season.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy at press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I just think the organization has surrounded myself with so much talent, with our scouts. I can't say enough great things about Matt Capurro and Mike McCoy, guys that I work with every day,” Kubiak said earlier this offseason.

“It's been a process that's been solely focused on making the football team better and have the best practices we can have. I'm allowed to focus on football because our infrastructure is so good around me. So, I'm really fortunate for that.”

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assistant coach Mike McCoy was the first coach Kubiak added upon his arrival. McCoy will be the third offensive-minded coach the Raiders can lean on moving forward. His prior work with many other highly-touted quarterbacks around the league is sure to come in handy for Kubiak.

Shortly after the Raiders' mandatory minicamp, McCoy gave insight into Las Vegas' process of implementing a new offense. This will undoubtedly be one of the most notable aspects of training camp, following years of offensive struggles and an offseason filled with additions to the offense.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

"Well, this is the first year in the system, and obviously some of the coaches have been with Kirk [Cousins] before, so they know more about him than the other guys. But the most important thing is that we teach the system number one, and then find out what our players do best, not just the quarterbacks,” McCoy said earlier this offseason.

“Obviously, it's built around a quarterback, and you have a system in place, but you've got to look at everybody on this roster and say, 'Okay, offensively what do we do best, and what do the quarterbacks like?' And there's going to be a time once we get through this and get closer to games, where you start game planning, you start asking the quarterbacks what are their favorite plays. What do you really like? What do you not like?"

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm a firm believer in that red pen is your best friend. If you don't like something, cross it out, we've got plenty of other calls. As coaches, we've got too many plays in the game plan more often than not. But it's all about the players and finding out what they do best."

The Raiders are a work in progress, but they appear to be further along this offseason than they were at this point last year. Las Vegas has a long way to go, but training camp makes the upcoming season feel that much more real after months of ideas and possibilities.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jonathan Brady (83) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season cannot come fast enough for Las Vegas. Still, this offseason has witnessed them make the right moves at the right time. Training camp allows them to continue doing so. Their focus will be solely on camp for the next few weeks, as a successful camp paves the way for more success.

The improvement the Raiders aim to make during the regular season will largely depend on how productive they are in training camp. Kubiak knows the responsibility of ensuring that happens is primarily on his shoulders and those of his newly assembled coaching staff.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clan Slone (48) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it's our job as coaches to set expectations and to give a detailed plan and to see the players execute it and not walking past a mistake," Kubiak said.

"If it's not done right, do it again until you get it right, because on Sunday, everybody's jobs are on the line, and we're counting on everybody, coaches and players. So, it's just important that we're all held accountable. We know what the standard is, and we go execute the plan.”

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After only winning seven games in the past two seasons combined, the Raiders have done enough this offseason to make training camp worth looking forward to more than what is normally the case.

For the first time in a long time, the Raiders appear to be headed in the right direction. However, only a strong training camp will help Kubiak and the Raiders confirm that they actually are.