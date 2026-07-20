Full Raiders Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations, and Practices

Klint Kubiak's Las Vegas Raiders are set to take the next step in their offseason progression, as training camp is near. After an offseason of major changes, the Raiders will finally take the field in training camp and gradually ramp up to full speed in preparation for the season.

The Raiders have come a long way, but at the moment, no one quite knows just how far that is. That is the beauty of what the next few weeks mean for the new-look Raiders. After years of painfully predictable results, Las Vegas is primed to enter training camp with many unknowns.

Training Camp on the Horizon

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Raiders should be much better than the 2025 Raiders, but only if training camp goes well. Las Vegas has made the necessary changes to its coaching staff and roster. Training camp marks the most difficult part of the process to date, making the next few weeks vital.

Las Vegas will use the next few days before players report to camp to mentally prepare, as this will be their last few days of rest before months of hard work. Once training camp starts, the players are back on a grueling schedule that spans to January.

Training Camp Dates, Times, Locations

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Training camp is always exciting, as it officially marks the start of a new season and is just weeks away. A productive offseason makes this training camp much more intriguing . Rookies report to camp on July 23, and veterans will report on July 28. Training camp will officially start on July 29.

The Raiders will host practices that are open to the public on Sunday, August 2; Monday, August 3; Friday, August 7; and Saturday, August 8 at Intermountain Health Performance Center at 7:30 in the morning. A fifth open practice will take place at Allegiant Stadium on August 11 at 6:00 in the evening.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Kubiak explained how challenging the offseason can be. The Raiders are currently on the back end of an extended break that precedes training camp. The first-time head coach noted how managing the players' time away is nearly as important as training camp itself.

“You can ruin an offseason with 40 days away. You put all that work in this time of year, if you go post up on the couch, all that work is for naught. So, 40 days away, you got to be really self-motivated, and we're not going to be with them every day,” Kubiak said.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

"We'll be in contact with them, and then that's where, to me, that Mr. [John] Spytek, his job comes into play, because he brought in a lot of quality individuals that are self-motivated. If you don't have self-motivated guys, you have no idea what's coming once they come into training camp. So, I feel really confident that we have a self-motivated group."

It is imperative for the Raiders to have a solid training camp, as they open the season with a winnable first four games. Las Vegas has struggled at the start of the past few seasons, digging itself into a hole it has been unable to get out of. Training camp could propel them to a solid start.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has taken things step by step this offseason, being sure not to move too fast at any given point. The Raiders filled their coaching staff, added a strong wave of talent in free agency, and then in the draft. They then went to work, stringing together a productive set of offseason workouts.

“Being a part of many year ones, you learn from your mistakes, you learn what works, how to best bring the players along, how not to load them up too much, and kind of give them things in the install piecemeal, and then there's days where you go out there and just stress the heck out of them mentally and see what they can retain," Kubiak said while explaining the process.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have multiple reasons to believe they have taken a step forward this offseason. However, training camp will be the ultimate test of whether or not that is the case. Training camp will be the tell-all in regard to how far the Raiders have come in just one offseason.

Like most coaches, Kubiak is ready for training camp to see what he has in the team he is now in charge of leading. Several players have looked impressive early in the offseason, but that does not always translate once the pads come on and things move at full speed.

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"We're an improved team. Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become, we'll find out come training camp when we put pads on,” Kubiak said.

“There's so many guys that are maybe doing great right now that will disappear come the fall. There's so many guys that you maybe not notice as much, but all of a sudden, whether it's a running back or an offensive lineman or defensive lineman, now that guy really shows his value. So, you get what you can out of this time of year, and then the real evaluation comes with those 11 practices before we play that first preseason game."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas still has a long way to go overall. It will take more time than just this offseason to take legitimate steps towards building a team that can win sustainably. Training camp is the Raiders' most significant milestone yet for the 2026 season. Shortly after camp, the preseason will start.

After an offseason filled with numerous moves that have completely changed the team's dynamic from what it was just a few months ago, training camp allows the Raiders to work through the many moving parts added throughout the offseason. In just a few days, football will officially be back.