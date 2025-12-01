How the Raiders Can Correct Their Grave Mistake

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, losing their sixth game in a row. Once again, the Raiders' offense was atrocious as they couldn't get anything going. The only silver lining for them is that this loss puts them even closer to landing the first overall pick, and this roster needs as much talent as it can get.

Brock Bowers had two receiving touchdowns for the second time this season, and has proven that whenever he's given the ball, he can give the Raiders that burst of offense they desperately need. There's no doubt that he's a part of their long-term future, but the same cannot be said about their first-rounder this year, Ashton Jeanty .

Have the Raiders Made a Mistake?

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Raiders drafted Jeanty with the sixth overall pick after he was the Heisman runner-up in college. There were concerns about whether his dominance in the Mountain West could translate to the NFL level, but nobody could've predicted how much he's struggled in his rookie season.

Through 13 weeks, he's only rushed for 635 yards on 181 carries, resulting in an inefficient 3.5 yards per carry on average. He has four rushing touchdowns, and while he also has four receiving touchdowns, he only has 251 yards through the air.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders fired Chip Kelly , in hopes that their offense could be better under Greg Olson. For the most part, it was, they found ways to give Bowers the ball, and they had explosive plays, which is something they had been lacking all season.

However, the one area that they didn't improve in was their rushing attack, with them only getting 31 rushing yards as a team against the Chargers. They averaged 1.7 yards per carry as a team, and Jeanty's poor performance contributed heavily to that, as he got the majority of the workload.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I hesitate to say that Jeanty isn't the prospect they thought he'd be coming out of college, but I will say with full confidence that he wasn't the right selection for the Raiders. Pete Carroll naively assumed an offensive weapon was what they needed when this team's needs run far deeper than that.

They're likely gonna get another high draft pick this season, and it's important for them not to repeat their mistakes. They can draft skill position players and hold off on a franchise quarterback for one more year. What this team needs is an offensive lineman or defensive lineman who will anchor their group and give them some stability on either side of the line of scrimmage.

