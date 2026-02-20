1 Underrated Decision the Raiders Must Soon Make

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster is full of holes and questions that need answering this offseason. As they rebuild their roster from top to bottom, the Raiders will have multiple players they must decide whether or not to keep moving forward. Although the roster overall needs help, there are solid pieces.

Decisions, Decisions

The Raiders have had few position groups worth noting. However, their group of defensive ends have been servicable over the past few seasons. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby's dependable play was a large part of that. Yet, opposite of Crosby, the Raiders have used multiple defensive ends.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports believes one of Las Vegas ' defensive ends will be a hidden gem in free agency. The Raiders could franchise-tag Koonce, but that seems unlikely given the cost. Las Vegas could easily be outbid for Koonce's services.

"Malcolm Koonce was a small-school product who started to emerge before injuries stunted his progress. Koonce registered eight sacks and an impressive 15.7% pressure rate in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL," Pereles said.

"He was a part-time player for the Raiders last year but started to get back into form with 3.5 sacks and a solid 14% pressure rate from Week 11 on. He has a strong motor and a good skill set, and he's only 27. Don't be surprised if he receives more attention from NFL teams than his relative lack of name recognition suggests."

Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted earlier this offseason that he aimed to keep talented players on the roster. Koonce is undoubtedly one of those players. However, the issue for Koonce and the Raiders is likely more about cost and value. Koonce is another player the Raiders must decide on.

It is unclear how much the Raiders' front office values Koonce, but it is clear he has the potential to be a contributor in Las Vegas or elsewhere. The Raiders need all the help they can get, especially on defense. If they can keep Koonce at an affordable price, they should do it.

“We don't want to let good players leave our building. That's happened around here. I was in charge last year when a couple good players left the building. And it's one of the things I learned, you got to keep our good players here," Spytek said.

“And we were talking about it this morning. You look around the league there's some former Raiders that are playing good football somewhere. And I got to do a better job in that world."

