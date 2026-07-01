How Raiders’ Cousins Can Continue To Build off Previous Success

The Las Vegas Raiders used the first overall pick of the 2026 draft to select their quarterback of the future.

Even though Fernando Mendoza is on the roster, he won't be the quarterback to start for the Raiders next season. That honor goes to Kirk Cousins , whom the Raiders pursued in free agency to be their veteran quarterback. What's at stake for Cousins entering his 15th season in the NFL?

QB Tiers

Klint Kubiak

Bryan DeArdo writes for CBS Sports , and he released quarterback tiers for each starting quarterback next season. Cousins finds himself at the bottom of the tier list, in the section labeled holdovers and placeholders.

"In 2023, Cousins was playing some of the best football of his life before an injury prematurely ended his season. Cousins continued to deal with injuries in 2024, which led to him losing his starting job to Michael Penix Jr. He parlayed his success last season (after Penix sustained a season-ending injury) into his current placeholder position in Las Vegas", said DeArdo.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I don't know what Cousins' legacy in the NFL will be once it's all said and done, but if there's one thing nobody could ever take away from him, it's that he's bound to get himself paid. Cousins has career earnings of roughly $341.5 million, second-place only to Aaron Rodgers.

However, not even Rodgers had as much guaranteed money as Cousins has earned, with 99% of that money being fully guaranteed. His savviness and reliability have earned him a spot in NFL history, even if he isn't breaking any records on the field.

Big Opportunity

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It's only a matter of time before Mendoza is given the start over Cousins, which means the time for Cousins to make a good impression in Las Vegas is already running out. He's only under contract with the Raiders until 2027, so next season may be the last time he's given a starting opportunity.

If he wants to continue bringing in the big bucks, he has to show he's still a serviceable starter in this league. I doubt any team believes Cousins can be a Super Bowl-winning caliber starting quarterback, but he can certainly be one of the best backups in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Geno Smith was this team's starting quarterback directly before Cousins, so the best way he can impress is by outperforming him, with a better supporting cast. If he can do that, I don't expect his career earnings to stop anytime soon.

Even Smith was given another chance after being the worst starting quarterback in the league. Admittedly, it's with the New York Jets, but that's besides the point. Cousins has a huge opportunity to remain one of the biggest winners in football by securing fully guaranteed contracts.