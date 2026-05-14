How Raiders' Fernando Mendoza Is Going To Beat NFL Teams

The Las Vegas Raiders got a special quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who wants to make the team better with his teammates and bring a lot of winning to an organization that has been searching for a player like him for a long time.

Even if Mendoza does not play right away, because that is the plan going into his rookie season, he is still going to be a new face of the franchise for many years to come. Mendoza was picked by the Raiders with the first overall pick for a reason.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza Wants To Earn Respect

He brings a great presence to this franchise, and he is not just coming in and expecting anything. He has said over and over that he is looking to come in and earn the respect of everyone in the building. From players, coaches, and all the personnel, the Raiders have. Mendoza has been hard at work in the building every day, doing everything he can to be the best version of himself. He works hard, and he has been like that for a long time.

Mendoza did a great job in college, showing that, no matter the opponent, he could make the necessary adjustments and improve with each game. That is going to translate at the NFL level.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He is also a great leader, and that is what this team will need on the offensive side of the ball. Even when his time comes, that will be a major thing that gets them going in the right direction. He is all about leading both on and off the field. He is going to get the best out of his teammates.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza's Football Mind Is Going To Be Huge in the NFL

There is one thing that is going to get him a lot of wins in this league, and it is going to be a problem for NFL defenses.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"He is going to beat you with his mind," said College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on "The Pat McAfee Show." "There are not a whole lot of guys that know the game and understand the game, and be able to see pre-snap movement in the NFL. The complexities of half of the defense is playing this coverage, the other half is playing this. He is going to need time. Everyone needs time to adjust to the speed of the game."

Special things come for the Raiders with Mendoza taking over the offense in the future.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI