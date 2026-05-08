How Pro Day Sold Raiders' Kubiak on Mendoza Pick

Choosing Fernando Mendoza was never automatic for the Las Vegas Raiders. Especially when they did not have a head coach early in the offseason, when getting things going in the right direction is most important.

Even when they hired Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to be the next head coach for the Silver and Black, they had to do the whole process and homework on who they were going to take with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They knew they needed a quarterback and wanted to do their best to pick the best fit for the team they are building. For Kubiak, it was about letting the process play out and seeing what each step Mendoza would take leading into the draft. Kubiak knows what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL and what quarterback he was looking for to run his style of offense now that he is in full charge as a head coach.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Scouting of Fernando Mendoza

"We are really detailed with our scouting department. You know [John] Spytek and those guys with all our draft picks, they do a phenomenal job," said Klint Kubiak on the "Raiders Podcast Network." "How professional and detailed they were. And with Fernando, it was no different. Just learning about his background, watching all his films, talking to all his coaches and teammates and trainers and getting a good feel for him before we went and saw him at the Pro Day."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For many, it was the Pro Day where they were fully sold on Mendoza. It was not about the show he put on, but how he led the Pro Day. He did it for his teammates, not even for himself. That is what makes him something special. He knew what he wanted to do, and he let his teammates know what he wanted them to run, so they could show off their skills and prove to the scouts it was all about the team, not just one player.

Kubiak came to Las Vegas knowing he had the first overall pick, and that was a bonus. Kubiak had his say on what quarterback he wanted to draft and was officially sold on Mendoza after watching him conduct his pro day. Now the two will work hard together in building something special for many years.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza will now be the face of this new Raiders regime.