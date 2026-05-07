Why Mendoza Well-Positioned for Success in Las Vegas

More often than not, it is not when you go, but where you go. When you hear that, you think about teams like the Las Vegas Raiders because of their poor draft history. But how quickly things could change.

The feeling has been different for the Silver and Black this offseason, and nothing bigger than the 2026 NFL Draft. This year, you could see the change around this franchise because they had a good draft. They addressed it all and are now getting to work on developing these rookies, for they could be in Vegas for a long time.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Eyes Will Be on Mendoza

No draft pick is going to have more eyes on him than quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He was the first overall pick by the Raiders, so there is that. People think that when the Raiders have a top pick, he will turn into a bust. The fact is, you never know what is going to happen with any draft pick. People want to put a label on these rookies' careers before they even take a snap in an NFL game. That is what is crazy about some fan bases.

For Mendoza , he is not going to a Raiders team of the past, but instead to one that is committed to the future and has pressed all the right buttons heading into next season. He is going to a team that has made moves to give him the best protection they can and place him with a great, offensive-minded head coach. They are making sure he only has to focus on being the best version of himself. Taking some pressure off Mendoza and letting him develop the right way.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Give Mendoza a Good Spot of Being Successful

It is going to be a challenge, and Mendoza is excited about it. If there is one rookie who is ready for whatever is ahead of him, it is the first overall pick. That is a major reason they have him in Vegas now. It shows what this organization is moving towards: if it were a few years ago, they would be all over this pick because of the situation.

Mendoza is in a situation well-positioned for success. They will make sure they do the best for him and have his best interests in mind. Whether that is starting him right away or letting him sit and learn more, they will do right by him.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI