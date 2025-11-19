How Raiders' Geno Smith Made Peyton Manning Lose His Mind
It was not a good showing for the Las Vegas Raiders once again in their latest loss. It was bad, and to make it worse, it came in primetime for the Dallas Cowboys. It was another showing of the Raiders' offense not being able to score a lot of points, and it just looked disconnected out there. They are well into the season, and there are still problems finding their identity this season.
For Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, it was another game where he had an interception. He now has more interceptions than touchdowns on the season. That is a recipe for disaster. Something the Raiders could not afford is turning the ball over, and that is exactly what they are getting from Smith. That has been a problem all season, and we do not see an improvement from it.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning had a lot to say about the Smith interception on Monday Night Football. Peyton and Eli Manning were on their weekly Monday Night Football "ManningCast" and they saw the Smith interception as it happened.
Peyton Manning on What He Saw With Geno Smith's Interception
Oh no! No! NO! NO! NO!," said Peyton Manning on the Smith interception. "Eli, guess who was open? The check down again. [Ashton] Jeanty again on the swing route, same thing. Do not get bored. Linebackers kept sinking. They sink, check it down. They got their hands on it, tipped the ball. Dang, he [Smith] had a good drive going to ... Look at the running back, throw it to him.
That is something Geno continues to work on but nothing has helped. If the Raiders want to win another game this season, they cannot turnover the ball.
Head coach Pete Carroll still has confidence in Smith and is going to stick with him at the quarterback position.
"I thought Geno [Smith] played really well for the most part on Monday Night, and he was under pressure the entire time in the drop-back game. He had to move," said Pete Carroll. "It wasn't perfect. He did jam a ball in there on the interception that got tipped, which he could have checked down. We're really trying to take advantage of the check downs and get the ball to Ashton [Jeanty] as much as we can."
"And there was a chance there for a 10-yard play, probably, but he thought he saw it, thought he could get it in there, and the linebacker got a hand on the ball. But he threw a great ball to Tre [Tucker] on the seam route, down in the goal line, back line of the end zone, that the two of them needed just to hook it up. He threw back shoulder to him on a seam route that was a beautiful thought and throw, and Tre didn't quite get there. It's something we just need to keep working on."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the state of the Raiders.