What Kubiak Needs for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the world saw the Seattle Seahawks dominate the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 60, in a game where defense reigned supreme. Of course, the Raiders were interested in one thing in particular.

In a game where defense stole the show, it was still admirable how Klint Kubiak had faith in his playmakers and never stopped calling big plays when necessary. He's now officially their head coach, and he's entering the building with a lot of momentum behind him. What does he need for the Raiders offense in order for them to succeed?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he broke down his mock draft after the results of the Super Bowl. The Seahawks ' win didn't change anything for the Raiders, as Kubiak is predicted to take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick.

"You can just about write this one in pen. Mendoza enjoyed a dream season at Indiana, posting a perfect 16-0 record, helping the program claim its first national championship and becoming the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner. His 91.6 PFF overall grade ranked third among all quarterbacks. He would be a perfect fit in new head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense", said Chadwick.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I truly do believe the Raiders are something special, and bringing in two of the most important parts of a team fresh off championships is an amazing way to start. Kubiak made the most of what he had in Darnold and didn't ask him to do anything extraordinary against the Patriots' defense.

All he had to do was not turn the ball over, and that's exactly what he did. The Raiders don't have the same caliber of defense to win games where all Mendoza has to do is not turn the ball over, but he's a highly accurate quarterback who's able to make smart decisions on the field and not get flustered in big moments.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks to the media after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What makes this potential pairing so exciting is that it's a surge of youth being injected into the organization, a far cry from Geno Smith and Pete Carroll, a duo that felt dated in multiple categories. They're going to bring in fresh energy into the locker room and on the field.

Even if it doesn't lead to success right away, they have the correct building blocks to flesh out their offense and become a legitimate contender one day.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Kubiak and Mendoza WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.