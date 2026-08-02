How Kolton Miller Return Changes Raiders' Offensive Outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders could not run the football last season, plain and simple.

Pete Carroll's offense ranked dead last in EPA per rush at -0.26, significantly lower than the second-to-last place team, the New Orleans Saints (-0.12). Even with Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders couldn't move the ball on the ground.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons the Raiders struggled in that department was the absence of Kolton Miller for most of the season. The Raiders' mainstay at left tackle played in just four games, dealing with an ankle injury for much of the year.

When you lose a cornerstone player like Miller for most of the season, much of what you want to do on the offensive side of the ball goes out the window. The Raiders couldn't run the ball to the left side or protect the quarterback's blind side.

Kolton Miller Is Back

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Miller is back healthy and will assume his spot as the starting left tackle again, the Raiders' offensive game plan should look much more cohesive and efficient in 2026.

With an excellent offensive playcaller in Klint Kubiak and an experienced offensive line coach in Rick Dennison, the Raiders' offensive attack will be a breath of fresh air.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No one will benefit more from the return of Miller than Jeanty, who was constantly hit behind the line of scrimmage last season. He wasn't able to effectively run the ball in his rookie season, so we should see a different version of him in 2026.

The Raiders will have a new starting quarterback this season, whether it's Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza. No matter who it is, having Miller to protect their blind side will be a major upgrade.

What Miller's Return Means

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Geno Smith struggled with pressure and constantly turned the ball over. Having Miller as his left tackle could have changed things, but it put the Raiders on their current course, so it worked out in some ways.

While he will be 31 years old when the season starts and coming off a major injury, the Raiders should be thrilled to have Miller back. He's long been a key member of this team and has been one of the most underrated tackles in the league.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drinks water from the sidelines during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting one of the best players at his position back should boost this Raiders offensive line tremendously. Having Miller back and adding Tyler Linderbaum at center will make this unit much more respectable.

The Raiders are better when Miller is on the field. The offense should benefit greatly now that he's back.