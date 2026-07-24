Raiders Playmaker Ready for Massive Breakout in 2026

When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as their new head coach, it signaled their main goal: rebuilding and transforming the offense from the worst in football into one of the most efficient and productive.

No, Kubiak isn't Liam Coen—a coach who takes a league-worst team to 13 wins in one swing; he is a coach who will be the focal point of the offensive restructuring alongside offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, who plays a key role in assisting the run game. The Raiders had the worst rushing offense in football last season, and that must change in 2026.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders went to work to fix this, signing star center and certified buttkicker in the trenches, center Tyler Linderbaum, along with Spencer Burford at left guard and rookie Trey Zuhn III. These moves were made not only to protect the quarterback (whichever one starts), but also to create lanes for the running back that weren't there last fall. That's why former first-round pick Ashton Jeanty is a candidate to have a massive breakout this year.

Jeanty's Skill Set Could Provide Tools for a Big Year

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty was the sixth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to be a cornerstone piece for the Raiders as they continue with their rebuild. He struggled as a rookie, averaging under four yards per carry on 226 attempts for 975 yards, combining for over 1,300 yards and 10 total touchdowns, including five in the air.

The flashes were real as far as I could tell, showcasing the same gifts and traits that made Jeanty a special player coming out of Boise State. However, he had very few opportunities to find adequate creases, with the offensive line struggling to maintain blocks. Jeanty didn't do himself any favors with inadequate decision-making, though the effort was to overcome the tiniest margins for error up front.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs past Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium at Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 31, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeanty has elite vision, balance, power, footwork, explosiveness, and a three-down skill set that any other NFL team with a need at the position would want on its roster. He could quickly rise to becoming one of the top running backs in the sport, and someday, the best, period. Pairing with Kubiak and Janocko with an improved offensive line in front of him could provide an opportunity for a massive campaign.

Everything Is in Place for Jeanty's Breakout Campaign

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run game needs to offer enough juice to ease the pressure from Kirk Cousins or rookie Fernando Mendoza from having to make most of the plays. You also don't want to put the burden on star tight end Brock Bowers to be Mr. Everything for your offense. That is why a Jeanty breakout is a possibility, and a realistic one.

If Jeanty were to produce a 1,300-yard rushing season and well over 1,500 yards from scrimmage, it could lead to at least another win for Las Vegas. Fans and coaches want to see what their uber-gifted running back has, and it begins next week at Raiders training camp.