How Kubiak Bringing New Life Back to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is ready to take the league by storm once again. Last season, it was leading the Seattle Seahawks offense to a Super Bowl. Now, he has a bigger role to fill as he looks to get the ship back on track in Las Vegas. Being a head coach now comes with even more responsibility for Kubiak. It is something Kubiak has been looking forward to, and he is proving day by day that he is ready to take that next step.

The Raiders were the choice that Kubiak made, and if he could get this thing going next season, it would be something fun to watch for many years to come. That expectations are real ones and not ones that are going to get this team in trouble, like they have since they moved to Vegas. Kubiak and the Raiders have a great plan in place, and that is the one Kubiak will follow and execute to the best of his abilities. He is excited about the opportunity but knows that there is a lot of work ahead.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There is one thing that Kubiak is doing every time that the team is out there that we have not seen from a Raider head coach in a long time. That is being very demanding, no matter which player you are, not only from his players but from his coaching staff. Kubiak has a certain standard for this team, and if you are not about it, you are not going to play for him. The players, as well as the staff, know what happens if they do not follow that.

Kubiak Setting the Tone With His Standard

"Well, give Coach [Klint Kubiak] all the credit in the world for establishing a standard that's very high. He's very demanding," said Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy at press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coaches Noticing

"He's not going to hold back on anybody in the meetings, team meetings. He's not afraid to point anybody out at practice. It doesn't matter who you are; he's going to coach you hard. There's a standard, and that's the standard he set, and if you want to be great in this league, there's a way to prepare, a way to practice, a way to work, a way to be connected as a team."

Kubiak knows what it takes to be the best team in this league and how you start from the bottom and make your way to the top. There is no questioning his standard.