Why OTAs Are Critical Early Process for Raiders

OTAs have been an important piece this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. It has been a staple for this team because of all the new pieces that they put in place to get things headed in the right direction. That is important because a new head coach, Klint Kubiak, along with a new staff and roster, is trying to implement a new system. And that is just the offensive side of the ball. On the defensive side, they are doing the same thing with the new defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard.

It is the time to build that chemistry within the team as well. That is going to go a long way toward shaping what this team looks like when they run their scheme early next season. Everything that has come out of the Raiders' OTAs has been positive, nothing more than what they expected. It is good to see all the players involved in OTAs because, at the end of the day, it is not mandatory to attend these practices, but it goes to show how much they care about turning things around in Vegas.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Doing the Right Thing at OTAs

With all that being said, how far can you take OTAs and their meaning, and will it matter when the season comes? For this franchise, they will have to go out and prove that things are changing. No one is going to care about what they did in OTAs in September and October if the product on the field is one that people cannot get behind. On the other hand, OTAs are important, and it won't hurt your team if they are in them, as the Raiders have been doing.

I think it will hurt the Silver and Black more than it will help them if they did not have most of their players participating in OTAs. It never hurts to put in the work when you are a team that is looking to improve. The fans will not be thinking about the OTAs during the season, but when you do have success, you look back at where it started, and many will point to OTAs early in the offseason.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Plan Is in Motion

The Raiders have a plan in place, and they are going to stick to it no matter what. They are going to follow the course and put things in place to have a good season while building for the future .