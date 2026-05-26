Kubiak Will Get Pass Based on Raiders' 2026 Schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Schedule does them no favors. Their schedule is one of the hardest in all the National Football League next season. It is even more difficult because the Silver and Black are entering this new season with many changes to both their coaching staff and their roster. One thing is for sure: Head coach Klint Kubiak is not going to make any excuses for himself or this team. We are going to embrace the challenge of the team's schedule.

Many predictions do not have the Raiders as favorites in any of their games until Week 16 of the season. That is how tough the schedule is going to be for this team in 2026. They will have to face both the NFC West, the best division in football, and the AFC East, which has some of the best teams in the conference. They are going to play seven playoff teams from last season, including the Super Champions and the runners-up.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Tough Schedule Is a Good Challenge

Their schedule includes the four teams that were in the conference championship game. And you cannot forget their own division, the AFC West, which many say is one of the best in the NFL.

The good thing for the new coaching staff for the Raiders is that they are going to take it one game at a time, and the team is not going to look ahead. That is the approach they need to take. They will also get a lot of experience right away for many of their young players, who will play against the best in the NFL. That will go a long way, even if it is not for next season but for the future. And who knows, the Raiders could benefit from the underdog mentality for most of next season.

GM John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Improvement Can Be Gradual

The biggest thing for this franchise next season is showing improvement from all three phases of their team. When you get no results, and the product on the field is like the one the Raiders have shown over the last few seasons, that is where it becomes a problem. But if this team shows they are taking the right steps in the right direction, and Raider Nation can see it on the field, that is great. Remember, this is the plan. They want to build something consistent for many years.

Success doesn't have to be immediate, just signs of life.