What Changed for the Raiders In Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders followed up their 31-point blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a spirited performance against the Houston Texans. The Raiders looked like a vastly different team, and gave legitimate hope about what could be possible moving forward. Sunday displayed possibilities.

The Raiders' loss to the Texans showed what the Raiders have to work with this offseason, as they are sure to make more than a few roster changes. Las Vegas is 2-13, but set up for a productive offseason with premium draft picks and tons of cash to spend in free agency.

Raiders' Fight

Sunday's loss to the Texans saw a determined Raiders team show up and play well the entire game. It was arguably the best game they played all around this season. The Raiders ' defense showed the heart and passion that have always been there, but were not apparent last week in Philadelphia.

Las Vegas' defense showed what it can do when its teammates on the offensive side of the ball are scoring points. The Raiders looked better in their loss to the Texans than in either of their wins this season. The Raiders may have finally made progress. Now, they must build upon it moving forward.

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained one of the most significant parts of last week's preparation for the Texans. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham made a few adjustments. The results were evident on Sunday. Las Vegas played its best football of the season.

"Yeah, I thought Patrick [Graham] did a really good job with the defense on Friday, before Friday's practice, to make sure that we were in position to make the plays we thought we could make. And we had a terrific day on defense on Friday in that regard,” Carroll said.

“And I thought that carried over. So, Pat had a big play in that. They heard it right from the heart all the way through the weekend about how we wanted to perform in this game, and I think we found a level that's the level that we need to maintain."

“And we've been there throughout the season at different times, and the games just didn't quite give us the chance that we wanted to. But it's in us, and that's really important for us to feel that right now."

Las Vegas has two games remaining in the regular season, after which it will face one of the most critical offseasons in the Raiders' history. Sunday was confirmation that they have several of the pieces needed to start and sustain a legitimate turnaround.

