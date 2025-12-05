Finding the Raiders X-Factor in Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing the Denver Broncos for a second time this season in Week 14. The last time they played against one of the NFL's top teams, they made the game close but were unable to capitalize.

Coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers , where they started hot and quickly cooled off, they have to make sure they up their tempo for the duration of the game against the Broncos. If they were to pull off an upset win at home, it'd be one of the biggest shocks of the 2025 NFL season. They only lost the game by three points last time; they can play them close and come out on top if their players show up to play and don't lose concentration over the course of the game.

Matchup to Watch

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down some of the key matchups to watch, which will determine the outcomes of Week 14. For the Raiders game against the Broncos, Valentine identified that Courtland Sutton matched up against Eric Stokes will decide whether the Broncos will have success on offense or not.

"When the Broncos’ passing game (70.7 grade; 14th) looks good, it’s usually because Courtland Sutton (73.0 grade; 29th) is involved. The veteran receiver has caught 50 passes for 711 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 and averages 1.62 yards per route run, leading the team. Sutton is going to stretch the field for the Broncos, as his nine receptions of 20 yards or more are the fourth-most in the NFL", said Valentine.

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

The last time Sutton matched up against the Raiders, he only had three receptions for 24 yards, which is in his bottom three performances of the season so far. That explains why Bo Nix had his worst game of the season against the Raiders' defense. They took away his top weapon, and they're going to have to do the same thing again in Week 14 to keep the game in striking distance.

"He’ll line up against Raiders corner Eric Stokes (71.2 grade; 22nd), who has had a strong season. The former Packer has surrendered just 20 receptions for 214 yards while averaging 18.9 coverage snaps per reception, the fourth-most in the NFL. Stokes has been sticky in coverage and has four pass breakups".

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stokes has been one of their best corners all season, and their one-year signing of him has proven to be a long-term victory for the Raiders. Stokes can only do so much to contain Sutton; it'll be in the hands of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty to stun the Broncos at home.

