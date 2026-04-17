Las Vegas Raiders Fans: More Than Football, It’s a Way of Life

HENDERSON, Nev.—Years ago, growing up in the Midwest part of the United States, I looked forward to Monday nights as much as any evening.

My love of sports stemmed from a close relationship with my amazing father.

I became a sportswriter because of that bond with my father. Sports, for me, transcend entertainment; they mirror reality and unite us in ways few things can.

Jan 13, 1991; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Bo Jackson of the Los Angeles Raiders in action against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1990 season playoffs at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Sports alone unite us like nothing else in our world.

Sports matter not for the games themselves, but for their impact on our psyche.

Those Monday nights in the fall, my hardworking father would come home, as always, sometime around 7:30 p.m. By 8, he would implore me like clockwork to “Call us a pizza, son.”

Sep 25, 1983; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Lyle Alzado (77) gets in an altercation with the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 22-7. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

We got pizza delivered, went to the basement, opened the box and watched Monday Night Football at 9 p.m.

My bedtime as a child was 9 p.m., and it was the one time per week that my mother’s hovering attention to getting to bed was sidestepped. This was our time.

Back then, it seemed the Raiders appeared every week. Who played didn’t matter; I was with my dad.

Raiders youth football players as the City of Brockton honored Brockton native and NFL legend Al Davis by unveiling a commemorative plaque behind City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

My father admired the Raiders’ “Midwestern toughness.” I followed his lead.

Raider Nation: It Means More

Years later, one of the Raider greats would not only be someone I would know (I now know many), but a dear friend.

Dec 27, 1987; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Matt Millen (55) in action against the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

A great football player, but an even better friend: Matt Millen.

Sitting in his office one day in Allen Park, Mich., the general manager of the Lions and I were talking. Al Davis called him and asked for the player he had just selected in the NFL draft.

Millen, as honorable a man as there is, spoke to Davis with reverence. He didn’t just like Davis; he loved him. Millen’s father, Harry, was a great man; it wasn’t as if Millen was filling a void in his life vicariously through Davis. It was genuine. It was real.

Nov 28, 1982; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Matt Millen (55) and defensive back Vann McElroy (26) tackle Cincinnati Bengals tight end Dan Ross (89) at Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY NETWORK | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Davis earned Millen’s devotion.

When the call ended, Millen pontificated about “being a Raider.”

Known as a prolific television communicator, Millen is not one to bloviate in private. When we speak, I listen and value every word. He then said something to me that had an impact on my professional life.

Sep 9, 2007; Oakland, CA, USA; Detroit Lions general manager Matt Millen watches warmups before game against Oakland Raiders at McAfee Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“There are 32 teams in the National Football League, and 31 of those fanbases think they are part of the team. But there is only one team that thinks the fans are part of the team: the Raiders.”

Millen’s words weren’t hyperbole. His actions proved his sincerity.

Face to Face with Raider Nation

Las Vegas Raiders Fans were at Training Camp Today | Dexter Ernest Wayne Carpenter, Sports Illustrated

I eagerly accepted the opportunity to cover this iconic franchise and the people Millen respected.

Meeting Raider Nation, seeing the facility, and interacting with Mark Davis and others confirmed for me that the Raiders’ devotion to their fans is authentic.

Raider Nation Was Out in Force | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Ilustrated

I can report to you that inside the Raiders’ building, the organization’s devotion to the fans is as genuine as Millen said it was.

While I would never break Mark Davis’s trust or share any private conversation, I can tell you that your emotion and devotion to his franchise are matched by his to you. It is not fake. It is not an act.

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Turning the Corner

Covering the Raiders for seven years has been sad; their futility gave me no joy.

The dysfunction is real, and the blame rests with the franchise. Frustration in the fanbase matches that inside the building.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This offseason, the Raiders have moved past desperation. In the Las Vegas valley, real change seems to be taking root.

I confess that when it comes to this franchise, while I hold no hostility, in fact, I hold respect, I now feel as if I have traded my Michigan Midwestern roots for more of a Missouri feel, as this franchise must show me, not tell me, of true change.

They are.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Oddsmakers

Since we are in Vegas, no story can run without talking about the odds.

While odds for success are low, the Raiders’ rebuild is consistent, calculated, disciplined, and purposeful at every step.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Books will be written, probably by me in 15 years, detailing this rebuild and whether it succeeds or fails, but only the disingenuous will write that it failed because of terrible decisions.

There have been none that look wrong or desperate.

We very well may write that it failed, the odds say that, but only a disingenuous man would say Mark Davis, Tom Brady, John Spytek, and new coach Klint Kubiak aren’t doing this the right way. It is the NFL, and success depends not only on what you do, but also on what others do.

Coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek flanked by multiple NFL, Raider greats. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is a business, unlike most others, in which one can do all the right things, and still the odds of winning stand in your face screaming, “No,” at the top of their lungs.

Raider Nation Shares

This offseason, the Raider Nation is grounded in reality. Fans see clear intent behind each move and sense the franchise's direction.

Jan 18, 2011; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis at press conference to announce hiring of Hue Jackson (not pictured) as coach at the Oakland Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They can sense it.

Hope restored, fans want and need to believe. Wise, disciplined decisions empower their faith this time.

I asked you to share some of your emotional ties to this franchise, and you did.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many, relating to family, as I, too, found my love of sports with my dad, and the humor, wit, and emotion you shared were moving. I now share those with you on X (formerly Twitter). I asked for your stories, and as you always do, Raider Nation, you graciously shared them with me.

Raider Nation is a Family

The bond raiders fans have with each other no matter where they are. Recognizing each other and taking about the raiders with complete strangers after years of losing and still having that fire and feeling welcomed after the discussion. No other fan base does that. — Mike (@MikeHanch1) April 16, 2026

Mine was telling my dad when I was 6 I didn't want to be a Raiders fan and I got grounded for as long as it took to be a fan again. Superbowl week when I was 13 was really cool as well.



But a boise state player going to the dark side my #1. — BoiseRaider (@TheBlue_est1986) April 17, 2026

My bachelor party was at the November 1st 2015 game against the Jets. My uncles rented of a box for the occasion. I’ve been to many great games but that was my favorite experience. — ryan (@RVLiberal) April 16, 2026

Me and my dad going to see the raiders play the jets. up close to the field meet the Qb McGloin's folks, in the black hole he also got high, meet two of the super fans. Last time before Parkinson's had taken my dad from me. — Fields (@Fieldsy35) April 17, 2026

December 28th 2002 my compadre and I took my brother to his first Raiders game in Oakland he was 17 years old and we drove up from LA to the game. Great times watching the game in the rain at the coliseum. — Eufemio Cortez (@plataynegro562) April 17, 2026

My wife and I were in Oakland (We’re from Canada). We met season ticket holders at the tailgate who thought it was cool we travelled for the game. They upgraded us and gave us their tickets in the club level right on the 50 yard line, as they had box seats for the game. — EDMM (@EMRNFL) April 17, 2026

When my 6 year old son decided to be a Raiders fan for halloween. He loved all the crazy fans they'd show on the broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/BtvujNm0K5 — Macks (@MaxHG15) April 17, 2026

The reality is that Raider Nation is made up of people. When folks around the country ask me about these fans, I tell them the same thing.

They are a collective of people from all colors, creeds, and backgrounds who have one thing in common: they bleed Silver and Black.

Thirty-one fan bases feel like they are part of their franchise. But only in the Raider Nation does the organization know that, and feel that.

Please share some of your memories with me, when you follow me on X, formerly known as Twitter @HondoCarpenter