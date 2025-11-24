Why the Raiders' Offense Can't Get Out of Its Own Way
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in full on freefall mode, as they have lost their past five consecutive games and have lost nine out of their last 10 games. The Raiders are now 2-9 with no end in sight for their season-long struggles. Las Vegas is in trouble and have been since Week 2.
Las Vegas' offense has been one of the worst in the league this season, mainly because of its offensive line. The unit's poor play has negatively impacted the Raiders' offense altogether, making it difficult for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to run or Geno Smith to be productive.
Raiders' Offense Plummets
The Raiders' offense has been much worse than anyone could have imagined when the season started. Las Vegas' front office made enough changes to reasonably expect more than two wins in the team's first 11 games, regardless of the season's circumstances.
Las Vegas' loss to the Browns firmly solidified the Raiders as one of the worst five teams in the league, if not one of the worst three teams in the league. The Raiders have every right to begin making plans for the next NFL Draft, as this season is officially lost.
The Raiders made a quality effort to fix their quarterback situation by trading for quarterback Geno Smith. The decision to pay Smith big money before he ever played a down for the Raiders was questionable, but the Raiders likely did not have much of a choice after completing the trade.
Still, the Raiders need a quarterback and a playcaller that can work well when things break down and do not work out along the offensive line and elsewhere. Las Vegas undoubtedly needs a better roster, but they also need people in critical positions who can succeed in less than perfect situations.
Las Vegas currently does not have that at any of the necessary positions. They are likely looking at a total rebuild this offseason. If they are not, they should be. The Raiders entered this season claiming they were not rebuilding.
At 2-9, the Raiders' front office can finally start to be honest with themselves and everyone else. Las Vegas needs to completely tear down the remnants of Josh McDaniels' Raiders and start rebuilding their proud franchise from the ground up, or continue getting the same results every season.
There is no more denying what the Raiders must do moving forward if they have any hopes of turning things around soon. Or they can continue doing what they have been doing and hoping things change.
A wise man once said that is the definition of insanity.
