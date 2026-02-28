How the Combine Changed the Raiders' Draft Board

Things continue to move and change quickly for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders' Big Change

The Raiders' most significant change that came about at the combine was the fact that they will be moving to a 3-4 base defense, from a 4-3 under former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The Raiders' needs vary, but that change alone impacted their approach to the combine and draft.

Las Vegas already had a right to prioritize their needs in several different ways because of the amount of changes the roster could face during free agency. With several players likely leaving and a ton of cap space to add players of their own, Las Vegas can handle the draft however they want.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have no shortage of needs. They will likely take quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the draft. Many believe the Raiders will take a wide receiver with their second-round pick. However, their change in defensive philosophy changes how important that need is.

Las Vegas should consider adding a talented wide receiver with the No. 36 overall pick. However, their need for linebackers, which was already a pressing need with three potential linebackers leaving in free agency, has now arguably become a bigger need than at wide receiver.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders' need for a linebacker has now shot to the top of their list of needs, as their coaching staff is nearly filled out and quarterback will be addressed with the No. 1 overall pick. Offensive line is critical, but they have had much longer to come up with a plan for the position group.

Linebacker was become an immediate need quicker than the Raiders' front office likely expected at the end of the season. After the first round, Las Vegas will have a much more difficult time choosing between the best player available and drafting for a need. Spytek explained the difference.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) breaks the tackle attempt by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Well, that's where need and best player available come into the equation. I learned a long time ago, if you start forcing needs, you're going end up picking guys too early and then regret it. So, when it lines up and you've got a need and it's the best guy, it's awesome,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“It really is. That's how we got Tristan Wirfs in Tampa all those years ago. We needed our tackle, and he was the best one, and run the card in as fast as you can. But we're never just going to say, 'We've got this need, and so we're just going to force a player.' That's the wrong way to do it. It's not team building."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

