This week, we will see a lot of prospects showing off their talents in front of NFL teams and their regimes. With the NFL Scouting Combine going on this week, this is where NFL teams look at the talent that they already have on their NFL Draft board, and where they also find players that are getting overlooked by most teams.

One top prospect that will not be throwing the ball around at the NFL Combine is Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza is seen as the favorite by many to be the first overall pick and go to the Las Vegas Raiders. To many, Mendoza does not need to show anything at the NFL Combine that he has not already shown on film and on the field last season.

Mendoza will be skipping the throwing drills at the combine, but he will still throw before the 2026 NFL Draft at his Pro Day. That is where the scouts will get to see more of Mendoza.

Experts Input on Mendoza NOT Throwing at NFL Combine

“At the combine, you're throwing to different receivers, it's a whole different thing," said top prospect Fernando Mendoza. "And I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at pro day with my guys, with my running backs, and be there with the boys.”

We have seen this in the past, where top prospects do not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. No matter if Mendoza did or did not throw at the combine, it is not going to change his draft stock. There are even teams in the NFL that do not even attend the combine.

"Well certainly [Fernando] Mendoza will go No. 1, there may be teams looking to trade up. So, I would not rule out another private workout or two for another team that will trade with Vegas," said former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"Most that goes on here [NFL Combine] is the interviews. It is really the first time these teams have a chance to sit and meet with these guys in person," said NFL Insider Dan Graziano. "Even if it is for only 10 to 15 minutes. Teams are going to interview a lot of different prospects. In a world that Fernando Mendoza had questions to answer from teams, this will be an important time to meet with them ... Good for his teammates, he is going to throw at his pro day, but he does not have to do it for himself."

