Identifying Biggest Surprise From Raiders' Week 16 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost in Week 16, but not without putting up one of their best fights of the season. Their offense was making explosive plays at a rate foreign to them this season, and their defense was stingy all game.

They gave the Houston Texans a fright, a team desperate to stay in the AFC's tight playoff race. This was a game the Raiders were supposed to lose on paper, but they showed heart and grit against a team that had everything to lose. What was the most surprising thing the Raiders showed in Week 16?

Surprising Performance

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For the Raiders it is simple: Outside of his pick-six to Derek Stingley, Geno Smith showed more mettle against an elite Texans defense than anyone expected. Considering he did it surrounded by rookies and backup offensive linemen, it was one of his most impressive performances of his Raiders tenure so far.

Smith has a lot to do to make a case to remain the Raiders quarterback in 2026, but performances like the one he had against the Texans will certainly help him win over the support of fans and the team alike.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith only missed seven throws against the Texans, and he bounced back admirably against a Texans defense that wasn't afraid to send the heat. To give Pete Carroll some credit, this is the type of performance he envisioned from Smith when he continued to start him for the Raiders.

He did a good job of diagnosing the pressure sent his way and got the ball out on time, wherever on the field he needed to. He still took three sacks, but for his standards and against the Texans' defense, he did a good enough job not losing too many yards on sacks.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Raiders' next two games are against the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs, with their third-string quarterback. If Smith continues to play at this level, the Raiders have a chance to win their last two games of the season, which would absolutely tank their chances of landing the first overall pick.

Smith put together a valiant effort against the Texans, but for the Raiders' future, they have to end the season on an 11-game losing streak. The Raiders would have so much more versatility with the 1st overall pick, but if they win their last two, they'll drop all the way to the tenth pick in the first round!

