Offensive Line Becomes Focal Point For Raiders’ Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to be one of the more scrutinized organizations in the NFL after selecting Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft. The reason is the importance of surrounding the quarterback with the best talent possible to succeed at the next level.

Teams like the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars remain under a microscope years removed from picking their quarterback at the top spot. There is that much attention to the success or failure of each signal-caller, considering the hype around all of them, including, now, the Raiders.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing I've learned over the years is the importance of surrounding the top overall pick with protection, pass-catchers, and quality play-calling—the three P's, as I've heard ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid say many times for each draft. The first "P" is critical, as giving Mendoza quality protection is critical to his success in Las Vegas and the NFL.

Klint Kubiak’s Offensive Line Just Became One of the More Critical in the League

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

First-year head coach Klint Kubiak hopes to bring the success he has had in past seasons with the Seattle Seahawks to Sin City. One of the more formidable aspects of his offense is the zone-blocking scheme he will be implementing for the Raiders. Zone schemes require quality lateral movement from the offensive line, athleticism, and range on pulls and climbs to the second level to create downhill blocking lanes for big plays in the run game.

It also helps in pass protection, especially on play-action. The Raiders have an adequate offensive front that they can work with this season, featuring left tackle Kolton Miller, the highest-paid center in the NFL in Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and replacement-level starters left guard Spencer Burford and right tackle DJ Glaze. Third-round rookie Trey Zuhn III will also compete for playing time.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This unit will have to be addressed again next offseason. I have no doubts about this, especially if Power-Johnson becomes a potential trade deadline candidate. However, this is a group that can get by and provides Mendoza with enough protection to get the ball out quickly and efficiently when the time comes.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What’s Next for the Raiders Offensive Line Under Kubiak

There's a good feel with Kubiak as head coach. The system he implements here is the same one that was key to helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, and quarterbacks have shown to thrive in his systems, as have offensive lines. Mendoza should be comfortable heading into the regular season, as the seas will be steady enough for him to showcase his potential during his rookie campaign.