Some Position Groups Will Take Years for Raiders to Rebuild
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The Las Vegas Raiders still have a long way to go to fully rebuild their roster.
Identifying the Raiders' Goal
The Raiders' goal is not just to rebuild its talent among its starters, as they undoubtedly need to continue doing. However, the type of rebuild the Raiders need is thorough. Not only do the Raiders need better starters and major contributors at certain positions, but their reserve players do as well.
Las Vegas' front office does not want and cannot afford a rebuild that only addresses surface level issues. That will only lead the to them assembling another top-heavy talent with undeniable talent at certain positions, glaring holes at others, and little depth across the board.
The Raiders' front office is playing the long game, which they should. It took many years for Las Vegas' roster to land among the league's worst; it will take at least a couple of years to begin bouncing back. They are off to a solid start so far, but their start to free agency was just the start.
Below are a few position groups the Raiders must be granted time to address as thoroughly as possible.
Cornerback
Re-signing Eric Stokes was a smart move by the Raiders' front office. He will pace what is a relatively young and inexperienced group of Raiders cornerbacks overall. Las Vegas drafted Darien Porter last season and will likely draft at least one cornerback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
If they do so, the better talent they add at corner during the draft, the quicker they can turn the group around as a whole. Las Vegas needs young, dependable talent at cornerback alongside Stokes and Porter. Las Vegas could quickly round out what is its biggest weakness with the No. 36 pick.
If they decide to do so, it could cost them. The sooner they address the position group with multiple bodies and greater talent, the better. Otherwise, it could take the Raiders until at least next offseason, if not longer, to fix a group of cornerbacks that rank near the bottom of the league.
Offensive Guard, Tackle
If Caleb Rogers turns out to be a dependable starter, the offensive guard position is figured out for years to come. If he does not, Spencer Burford should get them through the season, but the Raiders would immediately need to find a capable starter and back up at offensive guard.
That could take years. As Kolton Miller enters yet another season, coming off a year in which he played fewer than 5 games, the Raiders must begin preparing for life after Miller and find additional depth. Las Vegas believes in Charles Grant, but it remains to be seen what he really brings.
If Grant can develop into a starter, it will be a win for the Raiders, but they would still need depth. Dependable offensive tackles do not grow on trees. It could take the Raiders years to fully fix their group of offensive guards and tackles, respectively.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant