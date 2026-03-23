Some Position Groups Will Take Years for Raiders to Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders still have a long way to go to fully rebuild their roster.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Identifying the Raiders' Goal

The Raiders ' goal is not just to rebuild its talent among its starters, as they undoubtedly need to continue doing. However, the type of rebuild the Raiders need is thorough. Not only do the Raiders need better starters and major contributors at certain positions, but their reserve players do as well.

Las Vegas ' front office does not want and cannot afford a rebuild that only addresses surface level issues. That will only lead the to them assembling another top-heavy talent with undeniable talent at certain positions, glaring holes at others, and little depth across the board.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office is playing the long game, which they should. It took many years for Las Vegas' roster to land among the league's worst; it will take at least a couple of years to begin bouncing back. They are off to a solid start so far, but their start to free agency was just the start.

Below are a few position groups the Raiders must be granted time to address as thoroughly as possible.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback

Re-signing Eric Stokes was a smart move by the Raiders' front office. He will pace what is a relatively young and inexperienced group of Raiders cornerbacks overall. Las Vegas drafted Darien Porter last season and will likely draft at least one cornerback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

If they do so, the better talent they add at corner during the draft, the quicker they can turn the group around as a whole. Las Vegas needs young, dependable talent at cornerback alongside Stokes and Porter. Las Vegas could quickly round out what is its biggest weakness with the No. 36 pick.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If they decide to do so, it could cost them. The sooner they address the position group with multiple bodies and greater talent, the better. Otherwise, it could take the Raiders until at least next offseason, if not longer, to fix a group of cornerbacks that rank near the bottom of the league.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Offensive Guard, Tackle

If Caleb Rogers turns out to be a dependable starter, the offensive guard position is figured out for years to come. If he does not, Spencer Burford should get them through the season, but the Raiders would immediately need to find a capable starter and back up at offensive guard.

That could take years. As Kolton Miller enters yet another season, coming off a year in which he played fewer than 5 games, the Raiders must begin preparing for life after Miller and find additional depth. Las Vegas believes in Charles Grant, but it remains to be seen what he really brings.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Grant can develop into a starter, it will be a win for the Raiders, but they would still need depth. Dependable offensive tackles do not grow on trees. It could take the Raiders years to fully fix their group of offensive guards and tackles, respectively.