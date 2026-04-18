Important Key for Raiders Having a Good Draft

With less than a week until the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing their draft board and preparing for the best possible draft. For the Raiders, this is going to be an important draft because they are in a rebuild and looking for the right pieces to help them turn things around in the future.

We have seen how many picks have set them back, and they do not want to continue that trend because it is a dangerous one.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders know that they have to hit on these draft picks, and they could do that. We are going to see whether the Raiders did their homework and have the right people in place for the future. It could all be based on this draft. It is going to tell us a lot about what they want to look like in the future and what they are also thinking about going into next year. The Silver and Black want to get this thing going as quickly as possible, building consistency on the field by winning.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Decision Made for 2026 NFL Draft?

We already know what the Raiders are going to do with the first overall pick. They are going to take their future quarterback and get him up to speed with the offense and other aspects to prepare him when his number is finally called. The Raiders are going to make or break their draft when they make a pick after the first overall pick. We will see what happens in those rounds. That is going to be interesting because they have a lot of decision makers in their draft room.

That brings up the question: Who will be making the final decisions in the draft? They got head coach Klint Kubiak , general manager John Spytek , and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Those are the three that are going to have their hands all over the 2026 Draft. If they are deciding on a certain prospect, who is going to have the authority to make that final decision? We will have to wait and see if it happens. All three need to be on the same page.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Confidence Is High

There is a lot of confidence in that Raiders draft move, and whoever makes the final decisions will do so with the franchise's best interests in mind. The future in Las Vegas looks bright, but it starts with this draft.