Why Raiders Fans Should Be Optimistic Heading Into 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are putting in the work this offseason to make the franchise better from top to bottom.

The Raiders are looking to do everything possible to get things going in the right direction. That is something that has changed this offseason, because they have made a lot of different moves that show that this team is trying to get better and wants to start winning way more games than they have in the past. That will feed into future successes over time.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a new head coach in Klint Kubiak , who is seen as one of the best play-callers in the NFL. Kubiak is coming off a great season where he helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl as their offensive coordinator.

Everywhere that Kubiak has been, the offense has been good for that team. That is something the Silver and Black have struggled with over the last few years, and it is one of the main reasons the Raiders brought him in and why he will lead this team into the future.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having optimism for the Raiders in 2026

Free agency was a big point for the Raiders. Not only did they sign players that will help them be better, but some were the best free agents in this year's class. That is something the Raiders have not been able to get over in the last few years.

They would reach out to free agents, and they did not want to come to Las Vegas. This offseason, it was a whole different story and one that is going to make them better and ready to compete next year. They got it on track with a mix of young and veteran players.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza Leading Charge

Next up for the Raiders is the 2026 NFL Draft. They are going to look to have a good draft, led by future quarterback Fernando Mendoza , who the Raiders will be taking No. 1 overall. The Raiders will look to hit on the rest of the picks in the draft as well. They have top picks in a lot of the rounds, and they could also be looking to make a trade.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Around the league, there is a lot of optimism about this Raiders team going into next year. People are saying that this is the best offseason the Raiders have had in the last decade. It has been a struggle for the Raiders, but this offseason, they look like they have put together a great group and will now have to prove it on the field next year.