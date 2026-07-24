Raiders Mailbag: Fans Embrace NFL Legend Rick Dennison

HENDERSON, Nev.—In just four days, the Las Vegas Raiders start training camp for the highly anticipated 2026 season.

Gone will be the memories of the 2025 collapse, as the team, led by Tom Brady, GM John Spytek, and coach Klint Kubiak, turns the corner and looks ahead.

There are so many things that have given the Raiders' epic fan base, who view this as a lifestyle more than simple fandom, hope. Not least of which is the new staff.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

'Spyteking'

That is a term I invented about the Raiders GM. It can be used as a noun or a verb, but it ultimately represents his unique approach to leadership, maneuvering, and managing situations to get the best outcome for the Raiders.

Selecting Fernando Mendoza got the most attention, but it wasn't the only thing he did. Spytek identified Kubiak early and stuck to the process to get his man. He took the fans inside the process when discussing how he picked his new field general.

John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“We set out to take our time, to be deliberate, to be meticulous, to find the right leader for this organization going forward. We have a uniquely challenging offseason with the first overall pick and new leadership with the head coach, but that's why it was so important to us to find the right man to lead this organization forward."

"And we had 22 interviews, 15 different, really, quality people that we talked to. They were awesome to talk to. We learned a ton. Bunch of great humans, a bunch of great coaches, but ultimately that led us to coach Klint Kubiak to be the next leader."

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

Raider Nation, I Hear You

I asked the fans about the staff, and via my social media, I asked them to give me their thoughts. As always, Raider Nation never fails to bring great thoughts, analysis, and reasoning. Here are some of them.

Rico to the Rescue

Most encouraged by Rick Dennison and the structure combined with the ZBS he will implement with the O-line. I feel like the talent will be maximized with serious coaching happening this season. No need any longer for the O-line to be forced to watch YouTube videos to learn how… — All Things Raiders (@AllThingsLVR) July 20, 2026

I fully concur. When you add the best offensive line coach in the NFL to your stable of staff members, it is a very big deal. He is incredibly successful in developing players and men.

Earlier this year, I asked Kubiak about Rico (Rick Dennison) and how I thought the hire was undervalued. His answer tells you all you need to know.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.m and NFL/Raiderss OL Legend Rick Dennison | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I told Rick [Dennison], ‘I'm not going to Vegas without you,’ initially. I told him that in New Orleans, I told him that in Seattle. I've been really fortunate to get to work with Rick. He was the offensive coordinator when I worked with Denver, and he teaches me way more than I've ever told him. His experience in this scheme, his ability as a coach to get the best out of his players, his ability to scheme offensively. He's as good as it gets.”

Raider Nation's Football Acumen

Dennison and janoko. I want to see the OL improve, and want to see the offense showing progress and growth from week to week. Not expecting wins. Just week to week improvement. — Judge Jury Executioner (@judgejurye86411) July 20, 2026

This is one of the biggest reasons I love covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Rick Dennison is an NFL legend and deserves every bit of credit he gets, but because of Klint Kubiak and his resume as an offensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko is being overlooked outside Raider Nation, and he is a great name to watch.

Klint is going to have the dominant hand in the offense, but don’t minimize Janocko, who is an exceptional coach in his own right, and the Raiders were fortunate to get him. Just listen to how Kubiak raved about him.

“I think you just look at his resume and the guys that he's worked with from [Kirk] Cousins to [Derek] Carr to Sam [Darnold]. I think everywhere he's gone, guys have produced. I think you guys will learn this about Andrew [Janocko]. Andrew is just a really, really phenomenal teacher."

"He knows how to keep it simple for the guys, and he works his tail off to make sure he's prepared to go lead those meetings every day. I couldn't ask for a better quarterback coach, offensive coordinator than Andrew. He's going to do a great job."

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