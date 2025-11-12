The Ineptitude of One Raiders' Unit is Among NFL's Worst
At 2-7, the Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of a shake up. They got the ball rolling shortly after losing to the Denver Broncos.
Headed in the Wrong Direction
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com analyzed a few players, coaches, and units around the National Football League that have not performed well so far this season. It would be difficult to find many units around the league that have struggled as much as the Raiders' special teams unit.
"Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon after Thursday’s loss to Denver, and it was not hard to see why. The Broncos blocked a punt by AJ Cole in that contest. Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal and is dealing with one of the worst seasons of his career (he’s hit just 75 percent of his 16 attempts)," Chadiha said.
"The Raiders also have been plagued by other issues with protection on punts and field goals, and they gave up a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in a Week 3 loss to Washington. It’s been a long year in Vegas. Special teams are just one major reason for that."
The Raiders' decision to move on from McMahon was the right one, and the right time to do so. Las Vegas has elevated Derius Swinton to the position once held by McMahon. Shortly after the decision, Carroll elaborated on the situation.
"Yeah, well, knowing Tom [McMahon] and Derius [Swinton II] as I do, those guys, they'll speak a lot of the same language, but it'll be a change for us, kind of in personality that I'm hoping will help us and make a difference. And I'm hoping it also motivates our players too, that they realize that we need to do better,” Carroll said.
“We need to avoid the big errors that have happened to us in the kicking game that have cost us potential wins and that they'll rally behind this move. And that doesn't mean that they don't love Tom. They do. And so, we'll see how this goes. You're right about that, yeah, haven't been very many changes, but this is one of them."
