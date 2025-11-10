The True Identity Of These Raiders Has Been Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders' three game losing streak has solidified what this season will be.
Ranking the Raiders
After starting 2-7 for the second consecutive season, it is fair to say the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the National Football League. It is the truth about a team that had legitimate reasons to expect as least marginal progress this season over last season's debacle.
The 2025 season has been just as much of a debacle as the 2024 season, if not worse. Las Vegas invested millons into Geno Smith and multiple draft picks into skill position players who have made little impact.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team in the league. He ranked the Raiders as the 28th-best team in the league.
"The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense deserves credit for holding Sean Payton’s Broncos to only ten points on Thursday night. Their offense deserves blame, though, for only scoring seven points in the close loss," Infante said.
"It’s been three losses in a row for the Raiders now, and their 2-7 record gives them one of the worst records in the NFL coming out of Week 10. They’ve shown some flashes over the course of the season, but they’re hardly consistent enough to be taken seriously as a playoff threat."
The Raiders have lost three games in a row and seven of their last eight.
Losing seven of eight games, including a win over the lowly Tennessee Titans, is no different than the 10-game losing streak the Raiders went on last season, with a roster and coaching staff many believed were better than last season's. Still, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll believes in his team.
"Well, being the forever optimist, I'm always kind of encouraged. I kind of live encouraged, and so I do see a lot of positive stuff, and we're just trying to make it happen at the same time so that we can go in and get the wins that we want. And this would be a great opportunity to show that," Carroll said.
