Ranking the Raiders' Most Critical Remaining Decisions

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will soon crank into overdrive as the NFL Draft and free agency approach. This will bring even more crucial questions the Raiders way, after the expected additions of Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza.

Defensive Coordinator

Both coordinator positions will be critical. However, Patrick Graham provided the most stability to the Raiders' coaching staff over the past four seasons. With Kubiak already possessing enough of an offensive mind to lead the Raiders, the defensive coordinator is arguably the top priority.

There will be several qualified candidates for the position, but Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard would be a solid choice. Las Vegas ' roster transition would give Leonard time to grow into the position. Still, Kubiak could also already have someone in mind for his defensive coordinator.

Roster Prioritization

With the Raiders likely selecting Fernando Mendoza, they will quickly address their most pressing need: quarterback. Then, Las Vegas has a laundry list of positions that must be addressed. Las Vegas must add multiple offensive linemen, cornerbacks, and linebackers.

They also have several other positions that must be addressed. The positions they must address are no secret. However, how the Raiders perceive their needs at those positions is what will matter. Specifically, with so many needs along the offensive line, Las Vegas must prioritize individually.

Although the entire unit could use help, some need more help than others. The Raiders' front office must analyze closely and make the most important needs along the line first. Las Vegas will need to intertwine additional roster moves elsewhere to be effective this offseason.

Free Agency vs. Draft

With upward of $100 million of open cap space this offseason and 10 draft picks, the Raiders can address their laundry list of needs in multiple ways. How to do so will make or break the Las Vegas offseason. However, if they make the right moves, they can take a step forward next season.

Certain positions have shorter learning curves than others. There are certain positions, such as offensive line, linebacker, and cornerback, where experience can directly lead to quick improvement. How well each position of need is addressed will factor into how productive Las Vegas' offseason is.

Many of the players the Raiders plan to build around have been in the league for three seasons or less. This must be kept in mind during roster building. Las Vegas can add veteran experience at several positions of need. Experience must be a vital factor in the Raiders' offseason choices.

