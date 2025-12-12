How the Raiders' Injury Situation Just Improved Dramatically

The Las Vegas Raiders' practice had more participants on Thursday ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles than it did on Wednesday.

Raiders' Injury Report

Several Raiders continue to nurse injuries, both big and small. Thursday's injury report grew, but many players who missed Wednesday's practice returned. Las Vegas ' injury report indicates the type of season they have had when it comes to health, as they have had little luck in that category.

Availability is the best ability, and some of the Raiders' best players have been unavailable for extended periods this season. Still, as they prepare to face the Eagles on the road on Sunday, Las Vegas continues to gradually bring its ailing roster along.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After not participating in practice on Wednesday, Jamal Adams, Jeremy Chinn, Maxx Crosby, and Ian Thomas returned to practice on Thursday. Alex Bachman and Kolton Miller were limited for the second consecutive day. Jordan Meredith was listed on the report as a full participant on Thursday.

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton was also listed as a full participant on Thursday. Running back Raheem Mostert was added to the list after not being listed on Wednesday. Overall, Las Vegas is taking a cautious approach with many of its best players over the next few weeks of the season.

The Raiders need as many of the players listed on the injury report to be healthy on Sunday as they have a challenging enough task on their hands against the Philadelphia Eagles, as is. Las Vegas' offense will have a tough time against Philadelphia's stout defense.

Las Vegas will start former Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday, as Geno Smith sits with an injury. Pickett will give the Raiders a better idea of how many of their issues were coaching-related and how much of the unit's struggles stemmed from Smith and the offensive line.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (46) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson explained how he will approach Sunday and the next few weeks after recently assuming play-calling duties. Olson's primary goal is to put the Raiders' offense in the best position to succeed.

The Raiders will have to do so against one of the best defenses in the National Football League.

"Yeah, I think again, in this system that we're in right now, and whatever system you're in, you're always trying to find ways to get the ball in the hands of your playmakers and make sure that your quarterback is not asked to do something that he's not comfortable with,” Olson said.

“So, you build it around the quarterback, and then you try to get the ball in the hands of your playmakers, and that's what we'll continue to try and do here over these last four weeks."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) reacts with wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) as the pair connected for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

