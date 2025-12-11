How Raiders' Patrick Graham Must Manage Uphill Eagles Clash

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has struggled all season, which has rightfully drawn a lot of attention to the unit. Las Vegas' offense averages the fewest points per game in the National Football League. However, after the past two weeks, it is fair to point out that Las Vegas' defense has struggled as well.

The Raiders allowed the Dallas Cowboys to rush for over 100 yards. Two weeks ago, the Raiders ' defense allowed the Los Angeles Chargers to rush for nearly 200 yards. Last week, the Raiders' defense allowed the Denver Broncos to rush for 152 yards. The Raiders' run defense is now an issue.

Watch Patrick Graham discuss below

The Raiders have relied on defense this season, as the offense continues to struggle. Although the offense's struggles have undoubtedly affected the defense, there are areas Las Vegas' defense must improve over the final four games of the season. Las Vegas hopes to find a win some time soon.

Las Vegas' next four games are against some of the better teams in the league, including the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders' defense must keep the team afloat, as there is little reason to believe their offense will figure things out against the Eagles, of all teams.

On Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted that he has plenty of experience coaching in inclement-weather games. Graham has coached under some of the greatest coaches in league history, which has helped him prepare for the weather that is expected on Sunday.

"I learned a long time from Coach [Bill] Belichick when I was a QC my first year. Again, I knew it when I was in college coaching and stuff, but just how important the weather comes into play. I forget, there was a game, I think it was in October, and all of a sudden, we had a flash snowstorm, and I had to scramble to go make a tape about how to play in the snow,” Graham said.

“And I'm like, 'I never been a part of a game in the snow before, except for when I was in high school for Thanksgiving.' But it definitely affects it, the different ways with the ball, the different types of plays that you can see possibly based on the quarterback, based on who they have over there.

“So, it comes into play. It showed me the level of detail required to be successful at this level. And Tom [Brady] slung it around for, I don't know, we had 49 points at halftime. So, Tom knew what he was doing in it."

